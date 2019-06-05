Garage Sale
HARVEST OF TALENTS Garage Sale, Thursday, June 13th, 9 AM to 6 PM, Friday, June 14th, 9 AM to Noon. First Church of Christ, 701 Menasha Avenue, Ladysmith.
2 Curio cabinets, large selection of gently used clothing from infant through adult, furniture, dishes, antiques, books, games, toys, tools, and household items. Something for everyone.
- Rusk County News June 5, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-5-19 The weather will dry out and turn nicer again through the rest of the day. The air mass will remain warm, while winds will turn to the north. Afternoon highs will be reaching into the upper 70’s while humidity levels gradually drop. The drier air will allow for cooler conditions at night […]
- Estate Sale June 5, 2019Estate Sale – 311 W. 7th Street, Ladysmith, Thursday June 13 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday June 14th, 10 AM to 6 PM, Saturday June 15th, 8 AM to 11 AM. Small appliances, dishes and glassware, furniture, jewelry, home décor and so much more.