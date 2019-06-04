Garage Sale
Garage Sale – Pick here for your next repurposed project. I am cleaning out all inventory from the last 25 years of upcycled old materials.
Sale dates are Friday June 7th and Saturday June 8th. Both days 8 AM to 6 PM. W8629 County Highway A (Town of Holloway) Taylor County.
Some items for sale, Redwood, cedar, barn boards and beams, old windows, small craft wood, garage sale items, collectables, antiques, many more misc items.
- GARAGE SALE June 4, 2019Annual Garage Sale – Thursday June 6th and Friday June 7th 8 AM to 5 PM 513 East 11th Street Books, toys, pictures, men’s, women’s, teen boy and girl clothes, lots of misc.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS June 4, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-4-19 A warm front will be approaching Western Wisconsin today, bringing some extra clouds and the chance for a few scattered showers and storms. Southerly flow will bring higher moisture into the state, with dew points rising into the 60’s. It will begin to feel more sticky through the day as temperatures rise […]