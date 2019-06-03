Garage Sale – Saturday June 8th 8 AM to 1 PM. BUCHHOLZ’S N5172 East 5th Street North, Ladysmith Radial Arm Saw, Table saw, New Basketball Backboard with rim, men and women’s clothing and many misc items.

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-3-19 A busy first weekend of June in Rusk County. Friday at about 4:45 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a call advising lightning struck a Green box at a residence on the North side of Highway 8, a mile West of County Highway X East. According to the report, it appeared to be […]