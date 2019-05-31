GARAGE SALE

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-31-19 Today will be the warmest we’ve seen so far this year with widespread 80’s expected. The last time we saw temperatures this warm was back in the middle of September! A low pressure system will be sliding out of Canada and into Northern Minnesota, followed by a track to around Green Bay […]

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-30-19 A seasonable spring start to the day but this afternoon will remind us all that summer is just around the corner! Overall May has been a cooler month with an average temperature running about five degrees below normal. We’ll start to make up for it just in time to usher in the […]