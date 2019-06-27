Dr. Donald J. Peterson, 83, died on Friday, June 21. He is survived by his wife, Alyce Peterson, 1 son, Brent of Allentown, PA., 2 daughters, Lori Jo Peterson of Los Alamos, NM., and Sheryl L. Peterson Harvey of Marietta, GA., 9 grandchildren and 2 brothers, Lee of Ladysmith and Riobert of Ripon.

A graveside service for Dr. Donald Peterson will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, June 29 at the Bruce Cemetery with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Memphis, TN. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.