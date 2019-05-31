Bryce E. Coggins, 92 of Ladysmith, died Saturday, June 1, at Care Partners. He is survived by, 6 children, Rachel Louise Lent of Wisconsin Rapids, David Allen Coggins of Manitowoc, Amy Jo Johnson of Chippewa Falls, Yvonne Marie Stott of Lake Zurich, IL., Jay Steven Coggins of St. Paul, MN., and Janet Sue Hetke of Ladysmith. 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Connie Cooper of Sheldon and Ruth Koditek of Palentine, IL.

Memorial services for Bryce Coggins will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11 AM at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Brian Chitwood officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, June 6th after 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Friday morning for an hour prior to the service at the church. Rather then flowers, memorials may be directed to the Christian Harbor Youth Camp in Bryce’s name.