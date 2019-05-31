Bryce E. Coggins
Bryce E. Coggins, 92 of Ladysmith, died Saturday, June 1, at Care Partners. He is survived by, 6 children, Rachel Louise Lent of Wisconsin Rapids, David Allen Coggins of Manitowoc, Amy Jo Johnson of Chippewa Falls, Yvonne Marie Stott of Lake Zurich, IL., Jay Steven Coggins of St. Paul, MN., and Janet Sue Hetke of Ladysmith. 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Connie Cooper of Sheldon and Ruth Koditek of Palentine, IL.
Memorial services for Bryce Coggins will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11 AM at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Brian Chitwood officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, June 6th after 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Friday morning for an hour prior to the service at the church. Rather then flowers, memorials may be directed to the Christian Harbor Youth Camp in Bryce’s name.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS May 31, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-31-19 Today will be the warmest we’ve seen so far this year with widespread 80’s expected. The last time we saw temperatures this warm was back in the middle of September! A low pressure system will be sliding out of Canada and into Northern Minnesota, followed by a track to around Green Bay […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS May 30, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-30-19 A seasonable spring start to the day but this afternoon will remind us all that summer is just around the corner! Overall May has been a cooler month with an average temperature running about five degrees below normal. We’ll start to make up for it just in time to usher in the […]