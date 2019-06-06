Arlene M. Hahn, 83 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, June 6th, at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 2 sons, Gary of Ladysmith, and Kevin of Lakeville, MN., 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Martin of Sheldon, 1 sister, Helena of Sheldon, many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service for Arlene Hahn will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon, with the Rev. Dean Herberts officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM on Thursday at the church. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Arlene’s name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.