YARD SALE
Multi-Family Tard Sale, weather permitting, 9 AM – 5 PM, May 30, 31 and June 1. Highway 8, next to Hilltop, Ingram.
Something for everyone. Furniture, books, vintage and antique items, clothing, household items, crafts, new items, dishes, knick knacks, new large pet door, large plush stuffed animals, car carrier, sofa and chair, garden items, kitchen gadgets, etc.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS May 23, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-23-19 A much needed dry day as weak high pressure drops down from the northwest. The sky will remain mostly cloudy but we could see some sunshine through the afternoon while breezes will be diminishing through the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler again with highs in the mid 60’s. The high […]
- THRIFT SALE May 23, 2019Thrift Sale – Saturday and Sunday May 25th and 26th. Hours 8-4. Men’s and women’s clothing, medium to X-Large, area rugs, kitchen sink with faucet 5 years old, Ruger 44 Magnum and misc items. N 1180 State Highway 40, South of Bruce near Island Lake across from Big Bend Town Hall.