THRIFT SALE
Thrift Sale – Saturday and Sunday May 25th and 26th. Hours 8-4. Men’s and women’s clothing, medium to X-Large, area rugs, kitchen sink with faucet 5 years old, Ruger 44 Magnum and misc items.
N 1180 State Highway 40, South of Bruce near Island Lake across from Big Bend Town Hall.
- Garage Sale May 23, 2019Huge 3 Family Garage Sale – Thurs, Sat and Sun May 23, 25-26. 8-4 closed if raining. New chain saw, tree stand, lots of movies, many, many household items. Something for everyone. 10 tables 1 mile South of Bruce on Highway 40. Follow the Orange signs.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS May 22, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-22-19 The storm responsible for the recent rainfall will continue to weaken as it tracks to our west and eventually to our north. This will pull a front up through Western Wisconsin in the afternoon, which may ignite a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Much of the day will be dry though, […]