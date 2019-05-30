RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-31-19

Today will be the warmest we’ve seen so far this year with widespread 80’s expected. The last time we saw temperatures this warm was back in the middle of September! A low pressure system will be sliding out of Canada and into Northern Minnesota, followed by a track to around Green Bay by the evening. This will put the Chippewa Valley into warm westerly flow out ahead of this front. It will be another mostly sunny day as temperatures quickly rise. Some of that haze may again be around, due to fires burning up in Canada. Dew points will also be rising into and through the 50’s adding some stickiness to the air. By late afternoon and early evening we are expecting showers and storms to develop along a cold front to our north. Rain chances will begin in Northern Wisconsin first, tracking southward into and through the evening. Locally we look to stay dry though at least 6 pm with those temperatures in the 80’s and stronger westerly breezes. Scattered storms will then arrive through the evening and there is a chance a few could be strong to severe. Some instability and marginally favorable winds will lead to the threat of large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Any storms will then tend to weaken into the night with scattered rain chances carrying into Saturday morning,

Shortly after 10 AM Thursday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a criminal damage complaint. According to the report, a male subject reported that someone was trespassing in his gravel pit located on County Highway A, North of Ladysmith. Someone started a fire and there was criminal damage to vehicles in the gravel pit. The case is under investigation.

Just after 1 PM Thursday, a male subject reported to Rusk County authorities that his mailbox was stolen at a location on Old 14 Road, Ladysmith. A Rusk County deputy spoke with the complainant who advised his mailbox was stolen and filled out a statement of loss.

A Ladysmith Officer just after 10 AM Thursday, responded to an address on 1st Street South on a report from a female requesting an officer to have an 18 year old leave the resident. According to the report, upon arrival the officer observed Austin C. White, 20, was being restrained by another subject. After talking with the victim and witnesses it was determined that White became upset at the name calling between his girlfriend and other subjects. Austin White then struck the complainant in her back. White was arrested for Domestic related Disorderly Conduct.

Free smoke alarms, home fire safety plans for Rusk County residents on June 8 Volunteers and staff from the American Red Cross plan to install free smoke alarms and work with families on home fire escape plans across Ladysmith and Rusk County on Saturday, June 8. There is still time for people to sign up for appointments to this free, life-saving program. Residents in Ladysmith and Rusk County can fill in their info today at GetASmokeAlarm.org or by calling (608) 406-7356. Each appointment is completely free, takes approximately 20 minutes and is conducted by trained volunteers and staff from the Red Cross. Since 2014, Red Cross and partners have installed 1.7 million smoke alarms nationwide, which have directly helped save nearly 600 lives, including a family in Janesville.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Manitowoc man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a $3 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded 37 people, many of whom were elderly. Sixty-eight-year-old James Nickels earlier pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Prosecutors say Nickels convinced family, friend and neighbors to invest in his sham business. The scheme pays profits to early investors with funds from more recent investors. Twelve persons who lost money, or whose deceased family members lost money due to the fraud, testified at Thursday’s sentencing in federal court. They talked about the financial and emotional harm and sense of betrayal that the defendant’s actions caused them. Judge William Griesbach told Nickels he had committed an “evil, horrible” crime that was “grotesque” and had “high impact.” Griesbach reprimanded him for a lack of remorse.