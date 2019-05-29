RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-30-19

A seasonable spring start to the day but this afternoon will remind us all that summer is just around the corner! Overall May has been a cooler month with an average temperature running about five degrees below normal. We’ll start to make up for it just in time to usher in the new month and new season (meteorological spring ends on May 31 with the meteorological summer season spanning June, July and August). An upper level ridge that has been over Western Canada this week will be sliding southeast, skirting the Upper Midwest on Thursday. This will bring warmer air to the region while it remains mostly dry. It will be a nice day for outdoor work and activities with a mix of sunshine and clouds. There may be a stray shower or storm over northern areas by late in the day, otherwise expect afternoon highs around 80. The warmth will then build on Friday as a cold front begins dropping down out of Canada. Winds will become a bit gusty to end the week with a mostly sunny sky. Some clouds will then develop through the afternoon and we may also see a few scattered storms as temperatures peak in the mid 80’s. Dew points will also be on the rise, and may top 60, making for a more muggy feel. The front will then be around at night with a few scattered showers and storms before slipping south early Saturday.

Wednesday afternoon at about 1:20, a Rusk County deputy responded to a residence on Thornapple Road, Ladysmith. According to the police log, a female requested a Rusk County deputy with assistance in bringing one subject into custody. The deputy called and advised the owner of the home would come to unlock the door. A male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Ladysmith Police Chief received information at 9:30 AM Wednesday, that Matthew S. Reeves, 35, was walking on West Miner Avenue. Reeves reportedly had two active Ladysmith Municipal Warrants. City Police found Reeves on West Miner and West 7th Street. Contact was made and Reeves was advised of the warrant and placed under arrest. He was transported to the Rusk County jail without incident.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – The former Cornell City Works Operator accused of stealing city-owned property was sentenced Wednesday. Brandon Larson of Holcombe, and former City Utility Supervisor John Westaby of Cornell, are accused of selling scrap metal that belonged to the city and pocketing the profits. Prosecutors also said they took city culverts and road material to build a road on Westaby’s recreational land. The city estimated the losses at more than $7,000. Wednesday, Larson pleaded no contest to an amended count of misconduct in office. He’s ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution and court costs. In August of last year, Westaby was also ordered to pay restitution and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Rice Lake (WEAU) – A Rice Lake man is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child. 30 year old Kyle Korthof is charged with three counts related to the assaults. Police took a statement from the victim this month, and a day later police say Korthof confessed. According to the complaint, Korthof acknowledged he assaulted the child for more than a year, and said he wanted this to be done with. His initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.

MADISON (WKOW) — District attorneys across the state, including here in Eau Claire, could soon have additional help in the courtroom. The Joint Committee on Finance approved Gov. Evers’ proposal to hire more prosecutors addressing a shortage in the system, but far less than what the governor wanted. Lawmakers approved hiring 30 additional assistant district attorneys, Evers wanted 60. Regardless, DA offices’ say it’s a small step in the right direction to address a shortage. According to the Eau Claire County website, we already have six assistant district attorneys and a deputy district attorney in Eau Claire County. That’s in addition to District Attorney Gary King. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said their office has been resource-strapped for years. “Great that the legislature and the governor all acknowledge that there are shortages,” said Ozanne. He said more attorneys could help speed up cases and allow prosecutors additional time to spend with their clients. “The reality is we’d have more time to talk to victims to figure out what we need to keep the community safe and possibly moving more cases into diversion,” he said. If lawmakers pass the proposal and it reaches Evers’ desk, counties would either add additional assistant DA’s, hire part-time employees to full, or allow offices to offer benefits to part-time DA’s. Counties include; Adams, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Columbia, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Forest, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marinette, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Racine, Rusk, Sawyer, Sheboygan, Washburn, Washington, Waupaca, and Wood.