RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-29-19

An upper trough that has been so prevalent from the Northern Plains to the southwest states is finally on the move and will be heading towards the Upper Midwest. As this happens, another strong upper trough is digging southward through Canada, north of the Great Lakes. It appears this northern feature will actually help keep us dry the next few days as approaching moisture will be blocked and shunted to the east. Rain chances now look lower for today, with just a stray shower possible. We can expect clouds and hopefully some sunshine as well, leading to a warmer afternoon with highs around 70. If we do manage to see a few showers it appears chances would be highest at night, before exiting by early Thursday. What remains of a weak low to our south will quickly exit, as high pressure takes hold. This will lead to a mostly sunny sky and we will also warm up nicely Thursday with highs returning to the mid 70’s.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)– A trial date is officially set for the man charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother. On Friday, Colten Treu pleaded not guilty to all charges. A Chippewa County judge also denied a request from Treu’s legal team to hold the trial outside of Chippewa County. The trial is now scheduled for January 21st and is scheduled to last nine days. The jury will be picked based off of a questionnaire. If the court determines they cannot find enough impartial jurors locally, jurors may be picked from another county. Treu faces 11 total charges including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Tuesday afternoon at about 1:40, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on 3rd Avenue, Sheldon. According to the report, a citation was issued to a subject for drug paraphernalia. The subject was taken into custody for Probation and transported to the Rusk County jail.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)– Ten counts of possessing child pornography were handed down Tuesday against a Chippewa County man. The complaint was filed against Raymond Crowell, 36, of Chippewa Falls. It says county and state investigators executed a search warrant for Crowell’s home last month and a laptop computer was examined. 20 images were seized. Crowell is free on a $10,000 signature bond.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (MEDIA RELEASE) — On Monday, May 27, 2019 at about 5:30 PM Deputies of the Jackson County Sheriff’s along with the Black River Falls Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in a vehicle pursuit in the City of Black River Falls, Jackson County Wisconsin with a vehicle that was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle had been involved in two vehicle pursuits in Eau Claire County prior to being located in the City of Black River Falls. The vehicle crashed near N. 8th Street in the City of Black River Falls and the driver, later identified as Quentin D. Labansky (21 years old) from Reedsburg, WI, fled on foot. Labansky then entered an apartment complex where he fired several shots. Law enforcement engaged Labansky in gunfire but Labansky fled. It has been reported that Labansky then attempted to gain entry into several residences and vehicles before stealing a bicycle and attempting to elude law enforcement. Labansky then entered an occupied residence and threatened the occupants with a firearm. Labansky was confronted by law enforcement again where a second exchange of gunfire occurred. Labansky was taken into custody by law enforcement and remains in the Jackson County Jail. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. This is all the information we are prepared to release at this time.

­Eau Claire (WQOW) — Eau Claire Fire Department officials say everyone is okay after a passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday night. Eau Claire Fire Department Batallion Chief Steve Vargo told News 18 that the plan landed at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport at 6:47 p.m. Vargo said the pilot had an indication of a possible fire inside the engine. He then decided to make the emergency landing. No fire was located once the plane landed. Early indications are that there was a malfunction with the sensors, but crews are investigating. Flight data shows the plane was traveling from Saginaw, Michigan with the destination of Minneapolis-St. Paul. The flight was in the air for less than 20 minutes when the pilot diverted he plane to the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) — Waupaca County sheriff’s officials say a third man has been arrested in connection with a deadly explosion. A 60-year-old man from Marion was taken into custody Tuesday. Two others, a 38-year-old New London man and a 38-year-old man from Clintonville, were arrested Monday on possible charges of homicide by negligent handling of dangerous weapons. A 44-year-old victim was killed Sunday night after being struck by shrapnel from a homemade explosive device in Marion. That person has not been identified.

KIEL, Wis. (AP) — Police say the three people found dead in a home in eastern Wisconsin include a 10-year-old boy. Authorities have not released the circumstances surrounding the deaths in Kiel. But, they have identified those found dead. They include 69-year-old Jack Schigur, 50-year-old Julie Wood and 10-year-old Mason Lesczykowski. Their bodies were found Sunday night after police received an emergency call to the house. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is working the case.