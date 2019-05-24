RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-28-19

Some much needed drier weather returns today as a weak high pressure system takes hold. This will at least help to temporarily shunt the wet weather to our south where a stalled out front will remain. Clouds will linger through at least the first half of the day but we may start to see some sun develop in the afternoon. How quickly this happens will impact high temperatures, but with at least a bit of sunshine we look to reach into the mid and upper 60’s. The dry weather will continue at night but then a few more showers are possible on Wednesday as another wave of low pressure develops along the old front to our south. The low will make a move to the east and northeast during the day, bringing a mostly cloudy sky with those scattered showers. Temperatures will reach near 70.

In Rusk County over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, Saturday morning shortly after midnight, the Wisconsin State Patrol mad a traffic stop on East 16th Street South, Ladysmith. According to the report, the State Trooper requested assistance from City Police due to having 3 occupants in the vehicle. Two Officers responded and stood by as the Trooper conducted field sobriety tests with the driver and then a search of the vehicle was completed for illegal substances. Jodi L Nichols, 33 was arrested for OWI and the passengers would be cited for open intoxicants in the vehicle. The passengers were allowed to leave after the stop was concluded and the vehicle was left at the location.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at 12:15 Saturday afternoon of an ATV accident at a location on County Highway F, Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, 1 person was injured, the patient was alert and talking but has a back injury. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance, the DNR and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. Auto launch helicopter was called to the scene. The helicopter transported 1 patient to Luther Mayo in Eau Claire. No other information was available.

Saturday night at about 9:25 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Andys Road, Ingram. According to the report, after an investigation, the driver was revoked and was given a field sobriety test. The driver was arrested for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer responded at about 11:30 AM Friday to a residence on East 8th Street South, to meet with Probation and Parole regarding a home visit. According to the report, prior to the Officers arrival, Suzin M Croenne, 21, had turned over drug paraphernalia to the agent. The City Officer photographed the drugs/paraphernalia and took possession of the items. Croenne was placed on a probation hold and was taken into custody. She was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Monday night at about 9:20, Ladysmith Police responded to an address on Lindoo Avenue for a report that a garage was on fire. Officers arrived and located a fire in a small garage. A city Officer was able to get the flames put out with a fire extinguisher. The Ladysmith Fire Department arrived shortly after. No one was in the home. Ladysmith Firemen advised the fire was due to an outlet/electrical wiring/electrical arc.

­Chippewa County (WQOW) – Two people were sent to the hospital over the weekend after being involved in an UTV (utility terrain vehicle) crash in Chippewa County. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sunday, May 26 at 12:59 a.m. on 263rd Avenue in the township of Lake Holcombe. That’s just east of Highway 27. Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the UTV was east on 263rd Avenue when the driver missed the curve, went into the ditch and rolled numerous times. The driver was trapped under the UTV. One person had to be flown to an Eau Claire hospital while the other was taken by ambulance. Kowalczyk said the injuries are serious but both people are expected to be OK. The driver of the UTV was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant causing injury.

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an 81-year-old man has died after a vehicle slammed into his home as apparent tornadoes pounded through western Ohio. Celina Mayor Jeff Hazel tells reporters the man was among at least seven injured in the city some 80 miles northwest of Dayton. He says up to 40 homes were damaged Monday night, with some houses moved off their foundations by the storms. He says first responders rescued some people from their homes overnight and were making a third sweep Tuesday to check for anyone else who might be trapped. Hazel says: “It is devastating.” Elizabeth Long, spokeswoman for the Kettering Health Network serving the Dayton region, says about 35 people were treated for storm-related cuts, bumps and bruises at the system’s four emergency departments. A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another. The twisters are among 52 tornadoes that may have touched down Monday across eight states as waves of severe weather swept across the nation’s mid-section.