RUSK COUNTY NEWS

A wet finish to the work week but it won’t be a washout. Showers may end up being most numerous in the morning, with a few more scattered showers and even thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Total rainfall may only be a few tenths of an inch, but higher amounts are likely in any storms that may develop. The low will be moving through the Northern Plains with a warm front approaching from the southwest. This will likely keep us on the cooler side of the system yet again, with afternoon highs in the 60’s. Any shower chances will then quickly exit in the early evening as drier air returns. We should be able to see some clearing at night with patchy fog and lows in the mid 50’s. The warm front will lift through while the system’s cold front will be draped over the state on Saturday. Though this may act to pop a few isolated showers and storms Saturday afternoon, chances look higher in the southern part of the state, while dry weather prevails here in the Chippewa Valley. Winds will be from the southwest at least for part of the day, helping us to warm quickly and with a mostly sunny sky expected, we are looking at highs in the mid 70’s.

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) — Jake Patterson, the man convicted of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents, is set to be sentenced in Barron County at 1:30 p.m. Patterson has pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing James and Denise Closs. He’s facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and one count of kidnapping. The maximum sentence for a homicide conviction is life in prison.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — The man accused of a fatal hit-and-run that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother in Lake Hallie is slated to appear in court. Colten Treu is scheduled to appear in Chippewa County Court at 1:30 p.m. for an arraignment hearing. Earlier this month, his legal counsel argued he could not get a fair trial in Chippewa County. The district attorney’s office responded by saying if an impartial jury cannot be found, a jury from outside the county would be selected, but requested the trial still be held in Chippewa County. Treu faces 11 total charges, among them, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 reporting a 2 vehicle accident on Highway 8 near Beebe Road East of Bruce. Wisconsin State Patrol, Rusk County deputies, Bruce Fire Department, the Bruce and Ladysmith ambulances responded to the scene. Also Life Link helicopter was called to the scene. One person was trapped in a vehicle and was injured. According to the State Patrol, a car driven by Gary Loomis, 74 of Bruce, and a truck driven by Howard Blodgett 83 of Bruce, were both West bound on Highway 8. Loomis stopped his vehicle to make a left turn onto Beebe Road when his vehicle was rear ended by the Blodgett Truck. Life Link advised they were transporting a patient Gary Loomis to Luther-Mayo in Eau Claire. Another patient was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith. Each vehicle had a passenger in the vehicle. The Wisconsin State Patrol investigated the crash and no other information was available.

Shortly after 3 PM Thursday, Rusk County dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a 1 vehicle rollover on County Highway P., Ladysmith. According to the report, the lone occupant was able to crawl out of the vehicle and appeared to be uninjured. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. The driver of the vehicle was reported to be Hailey Bentley, 18 of Hawkins. No injuries were reported. The state patrol contacted a residence in reference to a fence that was damaged on their property from the accident. No other information was available.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Nearly 38 million Americans will hit the road for Memorial Day this weekend, including more than 746,000 in Wisconsin alone. That’s according to AAA. Experts said the holiday will see the second highest travel volume for a Memorial Day weekend on record. For Wisconsin, travel volume is expected to be up 3.2 percent from last year. With more people on the roads, the more troopers are out, making sure everyone is staying safe. We plan to be out there full force with our guys, said Lt. Craig Larson of the Wisconsin State Patrol. We also have the Click it or Ticket mobilization going o as well. So, we’ll have personal out there enforcing our seat belt laws in Wisconsin, along with any other traffic violations that they come across. That will be partnered with our local agencies as well in the area. Traffic will likely be at its worst today and Monday from 12 PM to 8 PM. Make sure to plan your travel ahead of time, eliminate distractions, leave a good following distance, watch out for emergency vehicles, and of course, drive sober. You can check 511 Wisconsin for information on work zones and road conditions.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Air National Guard sergeant who raised concerns about sexual assault within his unit says Guard officials are trying to force him out. Master Sgt. Jay Ellis sent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin a letter in November saying he had learned of six incidents of sexual harassment or sexual assault against females in his squadron between 2002 and 2016 that high-ranking officers did little to address. The letter has sparked two federal investigations. Ellis filed a complaint with the Wisconsin National Guard’s inspector general May 20 alleging that Guard officials have transferred him out of his unit and started researching his medical history, leading him to believe they want to force a medical discharge that will cost him retirement benefits.