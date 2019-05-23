RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-23-19

A much needed dry day as weak high pressure drops down from the northwest. The sky will remain mostly cloudy but we could see some sunshine through the afternoon while breezes will be diminishing through the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler again with highs in the mid 60’s. The high will quickly move east as the next storm comes together in the Plains, with a warm front stretching to our west and south. Showers may begin to arrive late tonight while more showers and even a few thunderstorms are likely to be around through Friday. The timing of the front has slowed which will likely keep the clouds with us into Friday night. This will limit how much we can warm, with highs now looking to be near 70.

At 10:25 AM Wednesday, a Rusk County deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Marshal Road for no front plate. According to the report, the Red vehicle blew a stop sign at Marshal Road and County Highway I. The vehicle drove to a residence on County Highway V, Conrath and the driver exited the vehicle and ran. After a short time the subject was in custody. Probation was contacted and they would be placing a hold on the subject. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Late Wednesday afternoon a City Officer assisted Rusk County deputies with a complaint of two males shooting fireworks off the roadway on Old 8 Road. According to the report, the suspect vehicle was described as a Silver vehicle. The City Officer located the suspect vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted at Edgewood Avenue and East 16th Street North. The driver and a passenger admitted to the fireworks violation and a Rusk County deputy investigated the fireworks complaint on scene. The driver was issued a citation for OAS.

Rusk County deputies and a Ladysmith Officer at about 11:30 PM Wednesday night, responded to an address on 1st Street South Ladysmith, on a report from a male subject that he had seen a female get dragged into a residence across the street by her hair. According to the report, upon arrival all officers waited outside of the residence to see if a disturbance was occurring. Officers could hear yelling inside so contact was made with the residents. The City Officer asked the male subject what was going on and he replied by saying that he and a female subject were just having an argument. After an investigation and speaking with the female multiple times throughout the night, The Officer determined that a referral of charges will be sent to the DA’s office regarding this case.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — Nearly two years after a Chippewa Falls man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County, the driver of the other vehicle is now charged. Miranda Jo Miller, 20, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. The man killed was identified as 46-year-old Jeremy Goodwin. The crash happened on July 22, 2017 in the Town of Colburn. According to the criminal complaint, Miller told investigators that she was looking for a phone signal, checking it in the seat next to her about every 30 seconds, but did not recall the crash. Both passengers in Goodwins vehicle say he was texting while driving, but could not indicate if it was prior or during the crash. Investigators say Miller failed to stop for a stop sign when she hit Goodwin’s vehicle, sending both into the ditch. Neither driver was wearing seatbelts. Miller is scheduled to appear in court on July 30.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Nearly 38 million Americans will hit the road for Memorial Day this weekend, including more than 746,000 in Wisconsin alone. That’s according to AAA. Experts said the holiday will see the second highest travel volume for a Memorial Day weekend on record. For Wisconsin, travel volume is expected to be up 3.2 percent from last year. With more people on the roads, the more troopers are out, making sure everyone is staying safe. “We plan to be out there full force with our guys,” said Lt. Craig Larson of the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post. “We also have Click It or Ticket mobilization going on as well. So, we’ll have personnel out there enforcing our seat belt laws in Wisconsin, along with any other traffic violations that they come across. That will be partnered with our local agencies as well in the area.” Larson said traffic will likely be at its worst this Friday and Monday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. He said make sure to plan your travel ahead of time, eliminate distractions, leave a good following distance, watch out for emergency vehicles, and of course, drive sober. You can check 511 Wisconsin for information on work zones and road conditions.

WAUSAU/PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) — It’s a common trend among police departments there are more open jobs for police officers then 20 years ago. “It’s been a challenge to get people interested in law enforcement to get them to apply to our agency. There are fewer and fewer applicants for police jobs today,” explained Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department. “I owe it to my officers to make sure I am hiring the absolute best and I don’t want to lower standards to do that,” said Chief Dan Ault, Plover Police Department. With the growth of social media and body cameras the demands of the job have changed. Chief Bliven says what’s good for transparency may scare some applicants away. “Not only do we have to know everything about everything but we have to be able to know those things and execute at a very high percentage,” explained Chief Bliven. The overnight shifts and long hours can be tough and many new officers are looking for time off instead of overtime. “We have evolved with scheduling, with accommodating personnel needs now more then 20 years ago,” said Chief Ault.

A lobbyist for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards says a Republican plan to increase funding for K-12 schools by $500 million is a “mixed bag.” The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee plans to approve the increase Thursday. It’s $900 million short of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wanted. School boards lobbyist Dan Rossmiller says under the GOP’s $500 million increase “the typical school district will find a lot of good things” but “that’s not to say that every district will be in great shape.” He calls it a “mixed bag.” Democrats oppose the smaller Republican-backed increase, but they don’t have the votes to stop it. In the current budget, K-12 funding increased by $639 million.