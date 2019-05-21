RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-22-19

The storm responsible for the recent rainfall will continue to weaken as it tracks to our west and eventually to our north. This will pull a front up through Western Wisconsin in the afternoon, which may ignite a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Much of the day will be dry though, with clouds mixing with afternoon sun. Winds won’t be as strong, but it will remain very breezy as they shift from the southeast to the south and southwest by late in the day. Any possible sunshine will have an impact on temperatures, with highs currently forecast to reach near 70. Drier weather will then be around at night with a partly cloudy sky and lows around 50. Thursday will be a much needed dry day, though it is now looking a bit cloudier than originally forecast. We are looking at clouds mixing with sunshine with weak high pressure briefly taking hold. It will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 60’s. Unfortunately the dry weather gives way to more rain overnight Thursday and into Friday. Forecast models are in better agreement with moving a front up and through our area at a slower pace. Rain is likely with a few thunderstorms Friday morning before tapering off through the afternoon. Clouds will remain dominant and this has also led to a drop in temperatures, with highs now expected to be in the mid 70’s. Dew points are still forecast to rise through the 50’s and possibly low 60’s for a time, making for a muggier feel. Drier air then looks to arrive at night, setting us up for what should be a mostly dry holiday weekend.

Utility repair crews are working throughout north central Wisconsin to restore power to thousands of people in the region. At its peak around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Wisconsin Public Service reported more than 31,000 people had lost power. That number has been steadily declining in the hours since with the majority of outages in Wausau, Merrill and Stevens Point. Our sister-station spotted several downed trees which could affect morning commutes. As of Wednesday morning, there was no word on any injuries related to the high wind.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — The man accused of a hit-and-run crash which killed three Girl Scouts and a mother in Lake Hallie is asking for his trial to be moved to another county. According to court documents filed last week in Chippewa County, legal counsel for Colton Treu argue their client cannot get a fair trial in Chippewa County. The district attorney’s office has responded by saying that if an impartial jury cannot be found that a jury from outside the county be selected and request the trial still be held in Chippewa County. A motion hearing on the request for a change of venue is scheduled for Friday. Treu is accused of huffing before driving and killing 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, and 10-year-old Haylee Hickle, as well as Haylee’s mother – Sara Jo Schneider back in November 2018.

Late Tuesday afternoon a theft complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a male subject advised that his license plate was stolen while at the Broken Arrow Tavern on Highway 27. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. The plate was taken off the car. A suspect damaged the bumper in progress. The vehicle does not appear it was involved in a crash. The victim was informed to apply for new plates as the front plate will also be entered as stolen.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has scheduled a rare private meeting with Republican legislative leaders to talk about K-12 education funding. The meeting Wednesday comes as Assembly Republicans plan to unveil their education-funding plan, a day before the Legislature’s budget-writing committee was to take up the issue. Senate Republicans were also meeting privately Wednesday to discuss it. Evers campaigned on his proposal to increase K-12 funding by 10 percent over two years. That is $1.4 billion and includes $600 million for special education. Republicans have talked about a much lower increase, more in line with the $639 million schools got in the last budget under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Senate Republicans are looking at giving schools a $200 per-pupil increase, which amounts to $505 million.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he’ll veto four Republican-authored anti-abortion bills if they reach his desk. The bills would force doctors to care for babies that survive abortions; end Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid funding; prohibit abortions based on fetuses’ race, sex or defects; and require providers to tell women seeking abortions using the drug mifepristone that the process may be reversed. The Senate expects to take up the proposals in June. Evers promised weeks ago that he would veto the born-alive bill. He tweeted Tuesday that he’ll veto all the measures, saying lawmakers shouldn’t limit women’s rights to make their own health care decisions. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, author of the born-alive bill, tweeted Evers apparently supports abortion any time for any reason, even for babies that survive the procedure.