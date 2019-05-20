RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-21-19

If you have outdoor plans, you really won’t need to worry about getting rained on until late in the day, though southern areas could see some showers by early afternoon. Easterly breezes will be increasing, and this dry flow will help to delay the onset of any rain. Winds may gust to 30 mph while highs will be in the low 60’s. Much of the expected rain will then pass through at night, some of which could be briefly heavy but overall amounts look to be around a half inch or less. The low will remain to our west as it heads north towards Southern Canada. It will be lifting a front up through the state on Wednesday, which may bring another shower or storm in the afternoon. Chances will be highest north of Eau Claire. Clouds may try to mix with some sun, helping to warm us up back to around 70.

Monday morning at about 11:35, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a fire call at the JS Supper Club on Highway 8 West of Ladysmith. According to the report, there was a lot of smoke coming from the building. A Rusk County deputy, Ladysmith Fire Department, and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. After an investigation, it was reported that the furnace was smoking and there was no damage. Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for a short time.

Shortly after 6 PM Monday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant at a location near the Wagon Wheel on Highway 40, Bruce. According to the Rusk County Police log, after an investigation, a female and male subject were transported to the LEC. No other information was available.

A female subject reported Monday morning at 9:15 to Ladysmith Police, that she noticed on her bank statement 2 online purchases from an address in New Jersey. According to the report, the female did not consent to the use of her card for these 2 separate purchases. The complainant was advised to report the incident to her bank and to destroy her current cards and get new ones.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A Rusk County man charged with sexual assault of a child pleaded no contest, was found guilty, and will be on probation for five years. 19-year-old Alexander Kenealy of Hawkins entered the plea in Chippewa County. According to a criminal complaint, in October 2016 – the mother of the victim contacted the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department regarding a possible sexual assault. A month later, authorities determined Kenealy sexually assaulted the victim. When investigators interviewed Kenealy, he admitted to the assault.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — A Chippewa Falls student is in police custody after reportedly making threatening comments towards other students. According to the school district, after learning about the threats, police stopped the student’s bus and took the student into custody. The district says the student is not at school and will not be at school. Law enforcement and student officials are working with contacting the families of the students who were targeted in the comments. No schools were interrupted and all school activities are running as normal.

For the second straight month, Wisconsin’s sales of existing homes failed to keep pace with last year’s sales, which put significant pressure on home prices, according to the most recent analysis of the state housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Home sales in April were 9.7 percent below the levels of 12 months earlier, while median prices rose 8.3 percent to $195,000 over that same period. On a year to date basis, sales lagged behind the fist four months of 2018 by 7.8 percent, which pushed prices up 6.4 percent to $184,000. The primary reason for the lower sales and higher prices is the continued weakness in home inventories, which fell again in April. In Rusk County, the median price in April was $85,000 compared to $95,000 in April of last year. Sales in Rusk County last month was 12, compared to 17 in April of last year. Year to date, The median price is $84,000 compared to $96,750 last year, and year to date sales is 45 compared to 38 in 2018. We’ve been in a seller’s market for nearly two years, and if we continue to see limited homes for sale, we’ll have a hard time matching the 2018 sales levels this year.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Agriculture agents say local farmers are behind on this growing season because of cold and wet weather and UW-Extension is encouraging farmers to apply for crop insurance. Ag agents say most years, about 75 to 90% of corn would be planted by now. Right now they say only about 20-25% of corn has been planted at this point. They are encouraging farmers to get insurance to protect their crops and hoping the weather stays dry. For crop insurance, the final planting dates in Wisconsin differ by crop and county. Agriculture Agent at UW-Extension, Jerry Clark, says the dates for Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties are May 25 for corn for grain and May 31 for corn silage. For soybean, the date is June 10. Acres planted after these dates are still insured, but farmers must notify their crop insurance agents, even if they do not have late and prevented planting coverage. “The other option is they don’t take any insurance and they can still plant the crop,” said Clark. “There will be no payout.”