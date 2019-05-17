WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-20-19

After a very soggy weekend with a few spots seeing almost 4″ of rain, some much needed drier weather will return today, with a high pressure system making a brief stop in the Upper Midwest. This will lead to a mostly sunny sky and pleasant weather to return outside, with highs climbing back into the more seasonable 60’s. Unfortunately though, it won’t last as the next storm system will already be taking shape in the Plains, moving up to the northeast. This is because in the upper levels of the atmosphere we have a large trough that extends from the Southwest U.S. and extends up to the northeast through the Plains and Upper Midwest. This is allowing storms to form in the Plains and track up into our region every few days. Clouds will already be returning by Tuesday morning, while any showers should hold off until sometime in the afternoon. Highs will be cooling again back down into the 50’s. This system will not bring as heavy a rainfall, but a few showers may linger into at least the start of Wednesday. Drying will then take place as what remains of the low lifts to our west and up into Canada, with a bit of sun returning and a milder afternoon as we get back up to around 70.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Saturday morning at about 5:20, Rusk County received a report from Chippewa County to attempt to locate a male subject who was involved in a domestic Friday night. According to the report, the subject was last seen in Holcombe in Chippewa County possibly heading to Rusk County. If located, take into custody for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, as the subject is wanted out of Chippewa County and has DOC Warrants. Chippewa County advised they received info that the male subject and his mother might possibly be at a cabin off of McLean Road in Rusk County. A Rusk County deputy knocked on the door repeatedly and no one answered the door. The deputy advised someone was there because they looked through the blinds but wouldn’t answer the door. Later Saturday just before 9 PM, a Rusk County deputy spoke with a female subject at the residence and she advised the male turned himself in. Chippewa County confirmed the male suspect turned himself in about a half hour before and they have him in custody.

Shortly before Noon Sunday, the Bruce Fire Department responded to a Barn Fire on County Highway H, Bruce. According to the report, Sawyer County was contacted for mutual aid from Exland and also mutual aid for tankers from Weyerhaeuser. But after a few minutes they were to disregard the call. Jump River Electric was notified and responded to the scene. No other information was available.

Ladysmith Police investigated Sunday, Criminal Damage to Property reports. At 4:45 AM Sunday, a City Officer responded to a location on East 9th Street South in regards to a report that someone threw a pitchfork through their window. The case is under investigation. A City Officer met with a male and a female subject at around 12:30 PM Sunday. The male subject observed the four tires to his ATV were punctured with an unknown object. The City Officer photographed the damage. Sunday night at approximately 9:45 PM, a City Officer spoke with a possible suspect in regards to the incident. The suspect stated he did not cause any damage to the property. At this time, there are no other suspects in this case.