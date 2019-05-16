RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-17-19

Today will start off dry before clouds take over for the rest of the day. Southern areas may get into some showers by early afternoon, while in the Chippewa Valley it will remain drier with a rising chance of a few showers by late afternoon and evening. Breezes will also be increasing from the east with highs in the low 60’s.. about 20 degrees cooler than Thursday. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will then ride up into the area at night, with some locally heavy rain possible. Storms should remain below severe limits, but any that develop could produce some large hail. This weekend will unfortunately be better for inside activities rather than outside. The front will remain to our south, along with an area of low pressure. We will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive through the day, and though it won’t likely rain all day, chances will be rather high both in the morning and afternoon. Cool east winds will continue and with all of the clouds and moisture, temperatures will only reach the mid 50’s. Sunday will not bring any improvements, in fact the low will be on the move, tracking just to our south and bringing steadier rain to our area. East and northeast breezes will continue, and temperatures are likely to not rise much, with highs barely getting above 50.

Thursday afternoon at about 1:15 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 transfer from Chippewa County in reference to a two car accident on Old Highway D RD, New Auburn. According to the police log, the caller advised extensive damage to a vehicle and the camper he was pulling. The other vehicle described as a older Ford Escort type vehicle East bound on Old Highway D. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, a County deputy advised the vehicle that took off was a non contact vehicle. The vehicle in the ditch swerved to avoid a crash. No other information was available.

A Ladysmith Officer at 7:40 PM Thursday responded to an address on West 9th St North on a report of a female trying to hitch hike. According to the report, the City Officer made contact with Chelsea M. Mariani, 26, who advised she had just gotten out of the hospital and did not live around the area. Mariani stated that she believed her mother had left her at the hospital, so she checked herself out an attempted to get a ride home. The Officer after an investigation, discovered that she had a warrant out of Price County. She was taken into custody on the warrant. Her purse was searched and a glass pipe believed to be used to smoke Meth with was found. Charges will be referred for Mariani. She was then transported to the Price County line for her warrant.

Chetek (WQOW) – On May 16, 2017, a deadly tornado took the life of one man and injured dozens of others in Barron County. Homes, forests and campgrounds in the area were devastated. Despite the passage of time, the damage is still evident as the community continues to clean up. “We were in our sun room back here, and all of a sudden it came up,” said LeVerne Fox, manager at Back of the Moon campground in Chetek. “I mean, out of nowhere. Next thing we knew, we were looking out the window and trees were flying through the air.” The tornado downed trees and destroyed anything in its path, but the damage didn’t end there, it also went through several Chetek campgrounds. “The one on the corner down here, Back of the Moon, was totally devastated,” said Kristy Trowbridge, Chetek resident. Trowbridge survived the tornado and lives nearby the campground. “Every trailer was hit, and they had 50 trailers in there.” Summer Haven and Northern Exposure, both campgrounds, also suffered several damaged trailers. The tornado also cut down the community’s major economic draw. “We are a resort community and it hit three campgrounds in our township,” said Mark Carlson, chairman of the Town of Chetek. “I can’t tell you what percentage of our income comes from tourism, but it’s pretty significant.” Fox said the campground lost quite a few people, because of the stress and the way the campground looked. However, those empty campsites have been filled, but the reminder of that day two years ago remains. Fox said steps are being taken to bring life back into Back of the Moon. The campground now has nearly 400 newly planted trees, but like the wounds received that day, returning the scenery to what it once was will take time. Fox said the campground will continue to use its bathhouse as a storm shelter and monitor their phones closely for severe weather. Carlson said the community pulled together strong that day, and now, they are even stronger because of it.

REESEVILLE (WKOW) — A man is OK after being shot Thursday night in Dodge County. Now, authorities are looking for the suspects. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9:30 p.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting that happened at 403 North Main Street in Reeseville. (Reeseville is east of Columbus.) Investigators said two white men wearing dark clothes confronted a 26-year-old man. He was shot during the confrontation and was wounded. The victim was taken to UW Hospital in Madison where he is currently in stable condition. The suspects left the scene and haven’t been located.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 6-year-old boy has been critically injured by gunfire in Milwaukee. Police say the boy was sitting in a parked car on the city’s north side about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when someone began shooting. Bullets pierced the car and struck the boy. His mother took him to the hospital. Officials say the circumstances that led to the shooting are still being investigated. No one is in custody.