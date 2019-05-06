RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-7-19

Today will bring more nice weather as the high continues to hold. We will start off with bright sunshine, before mid and high level clouds begin to advance through the afternoon. Winds will remain light with highs in the low 60’s. Enjoy this while we have it however, as changes arrive on Wednesday, and not for the better. Clouds will continue to thicken up at night as moisture streams up from the southwest. A low pressure system and front will be located in the Plains while heading up towards the northeast. This system will spread precipitation back into the state late at night and through the day Wednesday. The track of the storm will again remain to our south, putting us on the cold side of the storm. Wednesday will be a good day for inside activities as not only will it be wet, but also chilly for May. Temperatures will only be in the 40’s and with easterly breezes it will feel a bit colder. Rainfall should be fairly continuous once it starts, and some may become heavy by later in the day. Some spots could pick up a total of 1-2″ of rain from this storm. Parts of north-central Wisconsin may even see some wet snow mix in at times where it will stay in the 30’s. Some rain will continue at night before the low begins to move away Thursday morning. Though most of the rain will be exiting, we should still see a few showers and drizzle around, keeping it cloudy and cool. Highs will be around 50.

Monday afternoon shortly after 2 PM, the Chetek Police Chief advised Rusk County that some kids lit a small fire at the boat landing off Damn Road and then left. The DNR an a Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. According to the report, the DNR was there for a short time.

This is National Travel & Tourism Week, and is the annual salute to travel in America. Gov. Tony Evers and Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes join Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney this week in traveling throughout the state to highlight Wisconsin’s tourism economy, which reached $21. 6 billion in 2018. Wisconsin’s tourism industry plays a critically important role in our state’s economy, said Gov. Evers. Investing in tourism means investing in Wisconsin. When we invest in protecting our state’s natural resources and promoting our state’s attractions and events, we ensure that economic development is a 72-county strategy in Wisconsin. In Rusk County, direct visitor spending in 2018 was at $27.6 million up slightly from 2017. Total business sales in 2018 was $41.9 million up slightly from 2017. Employment in 2018 was at 411 compared to 412 in 2017. The tourism industry continue to show stable growth according to the latest economic impact figures. Last year, tourism supported over 199,000 jobs. Trips in Wisconsin topped 112 million in 2018, and visitors generated $1.6 billion in state and local revenue and $1.2 billion in federal taxes, saving Wisconsin taxpayers $680 per household. Recreation continues to be a top travel motivator for visitors to Wisconsin.

Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic Health System are discussing how the two organizations might come together to collectively enhance the level of care across Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. The two organizations will spend the coming months working out details of a possible merger that could create a health system led by more than 2,000 clinicians and with more than 18,000 total employees, all committed to lowering the cost of care, creating an exceptional patient experience and delivering high-quality care and the best outcomes for patients. While Marshfield Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System already have a similar mission, vision and values, both organizations realize the unique opportunity. The combined strength through a merger could bring together the best pieces of both organizations in today’s highly competitive and ever-changing healthcare environment. “Over the last few years, we have worked relentlessly to position ourselves for the future and create a better framework for serving our patients and communities,” said Susan Turney, MD, chief executive officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System. “While at the same time, the disruption in the industry and competitive nature of healthcare has made it vital we construct a dynamic and strong integrated health system. This merger would give us an opportunity to combine the unique strengths of our systems to become the preeminent rural healthcare organization in the country.” Providing great care for patients, their families and communities are top priorities for each organization, along with improving access to quality healthcare. Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic Health System have spent years improving healthcare access in rural areas through telehealth services, the enhancement of Critical Access Hospitals and clinics in small communities, recruiting and retaining clinicians to practice in rural areas, and many other initiatives.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters could legally take selfies with their marked election ballot under a proposal in the state Legislature. The Senate elections committee held a hearing Tuesday on the measure that would make it legal for voters to show their marked ballot. Wisconsin is one of 18 states that has a law barring the showing of a completed ballot, but it is rarely enforced. Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Dave Craig says showing a marked ballot is a free speech right. Craig says the ban is archaic in the age of social media, where voters are increasingly posting selfies with their completed ballots. But two local election clerks testified against the measure, saying it could have unintended consequences like making it easier for employers or others to force people to show how they voted.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators are defending a package of anti-abortion bills in front of the Assembly Health Committee. Dozens of people packed a public hearing on the bills in the state Capitol on Tuesday. The proceeding is expected to last all day. The bills would cut off Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood, outlaw abortions based on the fetus’ race, sex or defects, require providers to tell women seeking drug-induced abortions the process can be reversed and require providers to care for babies born alive as a result of an abortion. Sen. Duey Stroebel and Rep. Barbara Dittrich, the authors of the Planned Parenthood defunding bill, began the hearing by telling the committee taxpayers shouldn’t fund abortions. They said Medicaid dollars that go to Planned Parenthood could be handed to other health care providers. Democrats on the panel questioned whether other providers could handle the influx of Planned Parenthood patients forced to seek care eleswhere.