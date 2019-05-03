WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-6-19

This first full week of May will unfortunately have some similarities to last week as cooler air returns and eventually, more rainfall. Before the wet weather returns however, we are looking at a few mainly dry days. We should see clouds break to some sunshine, making for more pleasant conditions in the afternoon, though it will be cooler with highs in the upper 50’s. This is ten degrees below average. High pressure will be building overhead at night with any clouds moving out and with light winds and dry air, we are looking at widespread lows in the 30’s with areas of frost. Tuesday will be a nice day, with plenty of sunshine at first, before some mid and high clouds arrive through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer, reaching into the lower 60’s.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, shortly before 1 PM Saturday, The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a Wild land fire on County Highway V, Sheldon. According to the report, the DNR requested the Sheldon Fire Department to the fire. The DNR was on the scene for a short time.

At about 4:35 PM Saturday, a female subject advised Rusk County authorities of a criminal damage complaint on State Highway 40, Bruce. According to the report, when the complainant got to her camper Saturday, they noticed that someone broke in by busting off the lock. Only a battery was taken at this time.

Rusk County deputies and a Ladysmith Officer responded to Kwik Trip Friday night just after 9 PM, on a report of a male subject causing a disturbance and possibly intoxicated. According to the report, Officers made contact with the subject, Gregory G. Allen, 40, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Allen was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to MMC for medical clearance. Once medically cleared Allen was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday morning a City Officer met with 2 juveniles regarding multiple pink spray painted items of graffiti painted on the skate park equipment. Also, observed was vandalism created by marker type drawings. The juveniles located a can pink inverted can spray paint stashed in the wood supports to the skate ramps. The pink can matched the brand Seymour of spray paint used by the road/utility construction crews on adjacent road construction. A city officer took possession of the empty Pink can and the nearby full Blue can. Both juveniles stated they were at the skate park on Friday at around 7 PM, and no vandalism was present. The case is under investigation. Sunday morning at 10:50, a female subject reported to Ladysmith Police that property was missing from her residence on Lake Avenue East, that was taken without permission. The case is under investigation.