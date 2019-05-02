RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-3-19

High pressure will be moving into the Great Lakes through the day. We will finally enjoy some sunshine, but some clouds will start to move through during the day. Still, it will warm up more than it has in over a week, with afternoon highs in the low 60’s. A line of showers is forecast to be moving through Minnesota during the afternoon, weakening as they arrive in our area. A stray shower will be possible at night, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 40’s. Saturday will likely bring the best weather over the next week to spend some time outdoors. It is the Wisconsin fishing opener and for any other outdoor activities the weather will be quite pleasant. Southwest breezes will turn a bit stronger through the day with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures reaching for 70. Unfortunately it won’t continue into Sunday as the next front will be arriving at night. By Sunday morning winds will shift to the northwest, making for a cooler day. We will start off dry with still some sunshine for a bit, then clouds will take over and showers look to form behind the front. This will lead to afternoon rain chances. Highs will be around 60.

Early Thursday afternoon, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop of a vehicle for lane deviation on West Arthur Avenue, Bruce. After an investigation, the County deputy received information from Price County that this subject was involved in the Exland Bank Robbery a few years ago. According to the report, Price County advised that this subject has made comments about not going back to prison. The Rusk County K-9 had a positive alert on the vehicle and the deputies conducted a search. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Ladysmith to meet with Price County. The subject was turned over to a Price County deputy without incident.

The Wisconsin Indian Head Country’s 54th Annual Governor’s fishing opener will be held in Rusk County and Ladysmith this weekend. Governor Tony Evers and other members of his administration are expected to attend. Fishing Saturday is planned on the Dairyland Flowage between Ladysmith and Flambeau. Other activities are planned during the 3-day event. Today registration will be from Noon to 4 PM st the Rusk County Visitors Center. A hospitality hour will be at held the JS Supper Club from 5:30 to 6:30 PM followed by a banquet and program. Saturday a breakfast will be from 6-8 AM at the Ladysmith Fire Hall and lunch from 11:30 AM to 1 PM at Josie Creek Pavilion. A hospitality hour again will be held at JS Supper Club Saturday from 5:30 to 6:30 PM followed by a banquet and auction. Sunday will begin with a breakfast from 6-8 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows School served by the Ladysmith Knights of Columbus. An awards lunch will will take place at Noon at the Tee-Away Golf and Supper Club. ­

Abbotsford (WAOW) – There is a heavy police presence in Abbotsford where authorities have roped off an entire motel with crime tape. That’s according to News 18’s sister station (WAOW) photographer on scene. Lieutenant Jeffrey Stefonek from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department tells WAOW this incident is related to an officer-involved shooting on Wisconsin 29. The sheriff’s department said they have a suspect in custody, that person was transferred in the medical helicopter. They said the public is not in danger. The investigation is being turned over to the Department of Criminal Investigations. One westbound lane is still closed.

(Associated Press) – U.S. employers added a robust 263,000 jobs in April, suggesting that businesses have shrugged off earlier concerns that the economy might slow this year and now anticipate strong customer demand. The unemployment rate fell to a five-decade low of 3.6% from 3.8%, though that drop partly reflected an increase in the number of Americans who stopped looking for work. Average hourly pay rose 3.2% from 12 months earlier, a healthy increase though unchanged from the previous month. Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department showed that solid economic growth is still encouraging strong hiring nearly a decade into the economy’s recovery from the Great Recession. The economic expansion is set to become the longest in history in July. Many businesses say they’re struggling to find workers, yet each month they seem to add a substantial number. Some have taken a range of steps to fill jobs, including training more entry-level workers, loosening educational requirements and raising pay sharply. Years of steady hiring have sharply lowered unemployment for a range of population groups. The unemployment rate for women fell last month to 3.1%, the lowest point since 1953. The rate for Latinos dropped to 4.2%, a record low since 1973, when the government began tracking the data.

Eau Claire County (WQOW)- Eau Claire County has more sex crimes than almost any other county in Wisconsin. New data from the Department of Justice ranked Eau Claire County third, for the number of sex offenses reported. The DOJ released data from 2014 through 2018 on sex offenses reported, and over the last four years that number has doubled in Eau Claire County. That doesn’t mean there are more predators or sex crimes here, according to Eau Claire Police Officer Josh Miller. Miller said we’re toward the top of the list because more people report it here, and feel comfortable to come forward. The Department of Justice calculated how many offenses happen per 100,000 people. Sauk County leads the state with a rate of 162, Lincoln County comes in second at 158 and in Eau Claire County there are 157 sex crimes per 100,000 people. The rate in Rusk County is just under 64. Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said deputies and police, plus staff from human services and child advocates work together to support survivors, and build strong enough cases to lock up offenders. Cramer adds the events held in Eau Claire draw people from around the world. He says that contributes to more sex crimes. “With the university with 10,000 college students coming in, house parties, music festivals the camping and so forth, we get a couple sexual assaults cases each year it seems like after the music festival,” Cramer said.