RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-2-19

Slow improvements are expected today as high pressure begins to move into the region. Clouds will remain extensive to start the day, with partial clearing expected by later afternoon. How quickly this happens will determine the extent of warming but we should at least start to see some sunshine return, leading to highs in the mid 50’s.. still a good 10 degrees cooler than average. Clearing will then continue at night as the high settles over the state. Winds will be calm and we should see a good temperature drop overnight with lows in the mid 30’s. Friday will bring nicer weather as the high edges to our east and winds begin to shift to the south. We will see at least some sunshine, but mid and high clouds are forecast to also return from the west. It will be dry though, making for a better day to get back outside. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60’s as we finally return to more seasonable temperatures. This warming will continue into the start of the weekend as that southwest flow increases. The next front will be approaching from the west, but any rain chances will hold off until Saturday night. We can expect a mostly sunny day with highs near 70.

At 11:15 AM Wednesday, a warrant was served at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department. According to the report, a City Officer was in contact with Kristina Tamaski who holds a valid Chippewa County Warrant. After confirmation, the warrant was valid. Tamaski was taken into custody and transported to the county line on highway 27. The inmate was turned over to Chippewa County.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — A man convicted of killing two men at a Chippewa County tavern in 1979 is once again asking to be released from prison. Charles Coogan is serving two consecutive life sentences, plus 10 years for robbery, for killing Eugene Donaldson and John Murphy on April 20, 1979 at the Four Corners tavern near Chippewa Falls. In 1989, Coogan’s attorney petitioned the court for a new trial saying Coogan, a Vietnam veteran, was suffering from PTSD at the time of the killings and had no recollection of his actions. He was also legally intoxicated. That request was denied. In a recent letter from Coogan’s parole agent to a Chippewa County Judge, Coogan is asking to be released from prison so he can live with his brother and his brother’s wife in Green County, Wisconsin. According to the letter, the court has until May 12 to respond with any comments. After that, a report will be submitted to the parole commission. Coogan, who is now 72, has been denied parole in the past. He is currently incarcerated in Waupun.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — The man accused of a crash that killed another man in Chippewa County is changing his plea. Mavrick Kolpien, 26 of Cadott, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in Chippewa County court Wednesday afternoon. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s department says 23-year-old Zackary Evanson was a passenger in Kolpien’s vehicle when he turned in front of another vehicle in the early morning hours of May 13, 2018. It happened at the intersection of County Highway X and XX, near Cadott. A sentencing hearing scheduled for July 31.

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado jumped into the packed Democratic presidential primary on Thursday, announcing a 2020 campaign that had been stalled while he was treated for prostate cancer. Bennet, a former head of Denver Public Schools who has carved out a reputation as a policy-oriented moderate, made his announcement on CBS’ “CBS This Morning.” The son of a former ambassador to India and a Yale law school graduate who worked in the Clinton administration, Bennet worked for Republican billionaire Phil Anschutz when he moved to Colorado in the late 1990s. But when he re-entered public life, he did so as a Democrat, serving as chief of staff to then-Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper. Hickenlooper went on to become Colorado governor and now is also competing for the Democratic presidential nomination . ­

Platteville (WKOW) – A group of state lawmakers is working to help Wisconsin’s struggling dairy industry, by focusing on our research universities. Agriculture is an $88 billion industry. Half of that comes from dairy farms. But in the past 15 years, Wisconsin has lost half its dairy herds. The state has 750 fewer this year than at the same time last year. “The problem is, for the last five years, our farmers haven’t been able to pay their bills,” said state Rep. Travis Tranel. Tranel, who is a dairy farmer himself, has been working to find solutions, helping form the Dairy Task Force. One of the ideas that came out of that panel is a budget proposal aiming to help farmers turn things around. The plan would spend nearly $8 million to create a Dairy Innovation Hub at three UW campuses. “We need to make sure that the state of Wisconsin continues to be America’s Dairyland. And we’re not going to be able to do that unless we invest and invest significantly,” Tranel told 27 News. UW-Platteville would get about $2 million to add four new faculty positions in the School of Agriculture, specifically focused on dairy industry areas. That would essentially quadruple the staffing.