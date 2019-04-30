RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-1-19

The rest of the day will dry out but clouds are likely to linger through the day. The first day of May will also be unseasonably cool with highs only around 50. The next front will then slide through at night with a few more scattered showers possible, before moving away Thursday morning. After a morning shower, clouds may try to mix with some afternoon sunshine and this will help warm us up at least a bit more with highs in the upper 50’s. We look to then catch a break from the chilly and gloomy weather. Weak high pressure will be taking hold on Friday which should bring a much nicer finish to the work week. It looks to be a mostly sunny day and the sunshine will help get temperatures back much closer to average. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating an escaped Huber Inmate. David A. Dvorak 56 of Ladysmith, was released from the Rusk County Jail Tuesday morning at 7:30 to attend a dental appointment in the City of Ladysmith. It was reported by the dental office about 8:30 Tuesday morning that Dvorak did not show up for his scheduled appointment. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has issued a warrant for Dvorak’s arrest. Rusk County will also be pursuing further criminal charges. If anyone knows the whereabouts of David A. Dvorak please call Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200.

Tuesday morning at about 9 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint at Josie Creek Archery on Josie Creek Road, Tony. According to the report, the DNR investigated the theft. There was a metal musky missing from the top of display boards by the boat landing. It was reportedly there sometime in March but missing as of April 16th.

Shortly after 9 AM Tuesday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising that his vehicle was on fire located on Old 14 Road, Hawkins. The caller was away from the vehicle. A Rusk County deputy and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, the driver stated he was treveling West bound from his residence when his van started sputtering and then died. The driver advised he parked it and could hear what sounded like fire. The driver stated he jumped out of the vehicle and ran. The Hawkins Firemen put out the fire.

TAINTER TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU)- A 22-year-old male has died after crashing into a tree early Wednesday morning in the Township of Tainter. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says just before 2 a.m., a call from an OnStar Notification Service advised them of the single-vehicle crash near the 7500 block of County Trunk B. The department says it appears the male left the roadway and hit a tree. A rescue helicopter was not able to fly due to weather conditions and the male was taken to a hospital in Menomonie where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver’s name is not being released at this time.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — The search and recovery continued today along the Chippewa River for 17-year-old Williamefipanio Hessel. Eau Claire Fire Rescue crews were seen Tuesday afternoon down-river from the Big Dells Pond Dam. Hessel hasn’t been seen since he jumped into the river last Tuesday night. Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang told WEAU 13 News there’s reason to believe Hessel is still in the river. “The river is still high and it’s still moving along quite quickly. Water is also still quite cold. Some other things that we see when we have these river conditions is you can have a lot of debris floating in the river. All of those things are a factor and all those things are things that were looking at as we continue with the search,” said Bertrang. With high water levels, Bertrang asks people to not jump or swim into the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers. He says crews will remain out each day as conditions warrant.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has restored 82 appointees of former Gov. Scott Walker who were confirmed during a lame duck legislative session. The order issued late Tuesday is a victory for Republicans who control the Legislature and who had argued the appointees were legally confirmed and should be allowed to remain in their jobs. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers argued the appointees were invalidated after a lower court ruled that the entire lame duck session was unconstitutional. Days later, an appeals court put that ruling on hold, creating more confusion about the status of the 15 people Evers did not reappoint. The Supreme Court, on a 4-3 vote, overturned a decision by a state appeals court that had sided with Evers. Those affected by the ruling include a Public Service Commission member and two University of Wisconsin System regents.