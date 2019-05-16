Georgiana M. Erickson, 95 formerly of Hawkins, died Wednesday, May 15, at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by her 4 children, Sue Gjertsen of Big Lake, MN., Dennis Erickson of Deer Park, WI., Aljean Gehler of Eau Claire, and Rob Erickson of LaCrescent, MN., 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church South Fork in Hawkins with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins. Friends may call at the church on Monday morning for an hour prior to the service. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.