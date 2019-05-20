mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Thursday May 23  8-6  and Friday May 24th  8-5. 

Krings/Barfknecht    Something for everyone.

W7842 Shady Lane   Ladysmith

  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS May 20, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-20-19 After a very soggy weekend with a few spots seeing almost 4″ of rain, some much needed drier weather will return today, with a high pressure system making a brief stop in the Upper Midwest. This will lead to a mostly sunny sky and pleasant weather to return outside, with highs climbing […]
  • YARD SALE May 20, 2019
    Multi Family Yard Sale – Friday May 24th and Saturday May 25th.  10 AM to 7 PM.  10 miles South of Ladysmith or 5 miles North of Holcombe on Highway 27.  Watch for signs.   
