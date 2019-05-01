Garage Sale
Garage Sale – old 14 1064 South Ave. Hawkins Friday and Saturday May 3-4 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Multi- women lots of women and mens clothes, pictures, mirrors, pots, comforters, buckle shorts and jeans, jewelry and winter coats.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS May 1, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-1-19 The rest of the day will dry out but clouds are likely to linger through the day. The first day of May will also be unseasonably cool with highs only around 50. The next front will then slide through at night with a few more scattered showers possible, before moving away Thursday […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS April 30, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-30-19 The next low pressure system will be developing in the Southern Plains, along a nearly stationary front that stretches up into the Ohio Valley. This next feature will strengthen and pull more moisture northward as it tracks up to the northeast. Clouds will continue to stream overhead, and while widespread steady rain […]