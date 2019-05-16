Erika Anna McCain
Erika Anna McCain, 97 of Ladysmith, died Thursday, May 16, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 2 daughters, Anne McCain of Ladysmith, Mellanye Hardy of Winter, 1 son, Chuck McCain of Sheldon, 3 Grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Erika Anna McCain will be Monday, May 20, at 11 AM at the Cameo Room in the Ladysmith Care Community with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Friends may call on Monday at the Cameo Room from 9 AM until the time of service. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
