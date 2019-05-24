Albert R. “Abby” Simpson
Albert R. “Abby” Simpson, 62 of Bruce, died on Thursday, May 23, at his home. He is survived by 3 sons, Casey of Bruce, Aaron of Ladysmith and Travis of Bruce. 3 grandchildren, 3 step-sons, Justin, Jacob and Nicholas, Father, Ernest Simpson of Bruce, 1 brother, Robert of California and 1 sister, Carol Woodmansee of Bruce.
Graveside services for Abby Simpson will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 22, at the Blue Hills Cemetery with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. A celebration of his life will be at his home following the service. A family luncheon will be at his sister’s home also following the service. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- YARD SALE May 24, 2019Multi-Family Tard Sale, weather permitting, 9 AM – 5 PM, May 30, 31 and June 1. Highway 8, next to Hilltop, Ingram. Something for everyone. Furniture, books, vintage and antique items, clothing, household items, crafts, new items, dishes, knick knacks, new large pet door, large plush stuffed animals, car carrier, sofa and chair, garden items, […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS May 24, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-24-19 A wet finish to the work week but it won’t be a washout. Showers may end up being most numerous in the morning, with a few more scattered showers and even thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Total rainfall may only be a few tenths of an inch, but higher amounts are likely […]