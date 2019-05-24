Albert R. “Abby” Simpson, 62 of Bruce, died on Thursday, May 23, at his home. He is survived by 3 sons, Casey of Bruce, Aaron of Ladysmith and Travis of Bruce. 3 grandchildren, 3 step-sons, Justin, Jacob and Nicholas, Father, Ernest Simpson of Bruce, 1 brother, Robert of California and 1 sister, Carol Woodmansee of Bruce.

Graveside services for Abby Simpson will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 22, at the Blue Hills Cemetery with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. A celebration of his life will be at his home following the service. A family luncheon will be at his sister’s home also following the service. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.