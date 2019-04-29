RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-30-19

The next low pressure system will be developing in the Southern Plains, along a nearly stationary front that stretches up into the Ohio Valley. This next feature will strengthen and pull more moisture northward as it tracks up to the northeast. Clouds will continue to stream overhead, and while widespread steady rain looks to mostly hold off until after dark, we will at least have a chance to see a few showers and areas of drizzle during the day. Plan on needing the coat again as it will stay unseasonably cool with temperatures only topping out in the 40’s. Easterly breezes will also increase some, making it feel cooler. Rain will then work through at night before exiting early Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts look to be on the lighter side, generally between 0.25-0.50″ with the highest amounts in southern counties. A few scattered showers may persist into Wednesday morning but the majority of the day is forecast to be dry as precipitation exits to the east and northeast. Low level moisture will keep it mostly cloudy however, again limiting any warmth and highs will not make it much above 50.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating an escaped Huber Inmate. David A. Dvorak 56 of Ladysmith, was released from the Rusk County Jail this morning at 7:30 to attend a dental appointment in the City of Ladysmith. It was reported by the dental office about 8:30 this morning that Dvorak did not show up for his scheduled appointment. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has issued a warrant for Dvorak’s arrest. Rusk County will also be pursuing further criminal charges. If anyone knows the whereabouts of David A. Dvorak please call Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200.

At 8:20 PM Monday night, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a fully engulfed house fire on Cote Road, Holcombe. According to the report, all the subjects were out of the house. The Ladysmith Fire Department with mutual aid from the Bruce and Sheldon Fire Departments, the Sheldon ambulance and Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. The Red Cross was also contacted. The owner advised that her dogs are believed to knocked over the heat lamp which was for the chickens heat lamp. Firemen were at the scene for about two hours. No other information was available.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV)—- A Marquette County judge has set a $250,000 cash bond for a woman accused of setting a fire that killed a man. 42-year-old Frances Rittman appeared in a Marquette County courtroom on Tuesday morning for her bond hearing. Rittman has been charged with three felonies. Court records show Rittmann has been charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 43-year-old Daniel Gilmartin. Gilmartin died in a house fire on April 20 in Montello. Rittmann has also been charged with two counts of arson. One for a fire a fire on April 20. The other for a fire set sometime earlier in April. Rittman will appear again in court on June 19.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill into law that removes the term “mental retardation” from state agency rules and regulations. The measure is the first Evers has signed since becoming governor in January. Evers was surrounded by supporters of the measure, including Republican lawmakers, for the bill signing ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. Evers says he is proud to sign the bill that makes administrative changes the reflect “shared values.” He also previously signed an executive order designed to have the same effect, upsetting some Republicans who brought the bill. Madison high school student Abigail Kaiser attended the signing ceremony and introduced Evers. She has Down Syndrome and says the law change is important because she doesn’t like to be treated differently.