RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-29-19

A cool and damp start to the new work week as this large weather system slides into and through the Upper Midwest. Dry air should continue to limit how much of this makes it to the ground, but at least some light rain is expected with chances diminishing through the afternoon. Winds will remain pretty light with an overcast sky and highs just getting above 50. It should then remain dry at night with a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the mid 30’s. This system will be moving away while another low comes together in the Southern Plains. Clouds will stick around through Tuesday while more moisture begins to lift up into the state by late in the day. Highs will be hard pressed to reach 50. Much of the rain from this next system will fall at night with again the chance of some wet snow in far northern areas. The low will track to our south and then into the Northern Great Lakes by Wednesday morning. Drier air will return, leading to improvements on Wednesday, while a bit of sunshine may mix in with the clouds. Temperatures will rise into the mid 50’s.

Just after 12 Noon Sunday, Chippewa County reported to Rusk County that there was a large fire in the area of McKinley Road and County Highway VV near Sheldon. The Sheldon Fire Department and the Sheldon ambulance responded to the scene. According to the report, the Sheldon Fire Department advised seeing 2 separate fire locations. The DNR Ranger from Cornell responded to the fire location and will evaluate upon arrival. This is in the township or Ruby Chippewa County. The Cornell DNR fire advised the fire looks to have burned itself out and they are mopping the area with the Sheldon Fire Department.

(WQOW) – A new Lifetime documentary that aired Saturday evening, sheds light on a case all too familiar with our region and with the world. The documentary is about the abduction of teen Jayme Closs and her miraculous escape from her captor, 21-year-old Jake Patterson.The 90-minute Lifetime movie, “Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case,” tells Jayme’s story through the eyes of abduction survivors, including Elizabeth Smart. The idea to bring several survivors together is to show Jayme she is not alone, and to give her advice only a survivor could give. “Of course there are days where we feel hopeless and we want to give up, you know? Of course I’m sure all of us feel that way, but we can’t,” said Sarah Maynard, abduction survivor. As we’ve reported, Smart spoke in a packed Barron High School gym on March 15, sharing her story to help the community move forward and to help Jayme find her new normal. The documentary also featured Jennifer Smith, Jayme’s aunt, and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

­GREEN BAY, Wis. — President Donald Trump cheered the thriving U.S. economy and criticized his Democratic presidential opponents Saturday night at the Resch Center in Green Bay as he rallied supporters with familiar themes. Trump pointed to the economy’s 3.2% growth in the first quarter before drawing even more applause by citing gains in employment and reductions in family poverty in Wisconsin. The state helped propel Trump’s 2016 victory, and Democrats are focused on reclaiming its electoral votes in 2020. Turning to presidential politics, Trump referenced his nicknames for two of the leading Democratic presidential contenders — “Sleepy Joe” Biden and “Crazy Bernie” Sanders — and predicted that Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy was already over. Turning to his nickname for Warren, Trump said: “I think Pocahontas, she’s finished. She’s out.” Trump warned his supporters that Democrats would take away their guns, promised anew to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and pledged to come up with a plan for health care after the next election.

(ABC News) — A new poll from ABC News and the Washington Post show what could be President Trump’s biggest challenges in the 2020 presidential election. According to the poll, just like last year’s midterms, health care is the president’s biggest challenge. About 40 percent say his handling of health care makes them more likely to oppose him rather than support him. In general, about 42 percent of people said they’d consider President Trump for a second term. In the Midwest, about 54 percent of people said they’d “definitely” or “possibly” support him for re-election. However, some people are ruling him out completely. About 29 percent of people said they’ll definitely support the Democratic opponent, they’re just waiting to see who it is. The poll also looked at challenges with immigration, trade and the Mueller Report. It found that those who were more likely to oppose the president on those issue where less likely to support him in other scenarios.

ATLANTA (Gray News) – America’s measles outbreak shows no signs of slowing down. The number of confirmed cases across the country is 704, up 78 over the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 22 states that have reported cases to CDC are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, and Washington. Here’s what we know about the outbreak: The majority of people who got measles were unvaccinated. — Measles is still common in many parts of the world including some countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa. — Travelers with measles continue to bring the disease into the U.S. — Measles can spread when it reaches a community in the U.S. where groups of people are unvaccinated.