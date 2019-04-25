RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-26-19

The work week will finish up with nice but cooler weather. Winds will be a bit gusty for a while, possibly up to 30 mph, before diminishing through the late afternoon. Temperatures will likely be a good ten degrees cooler than today, with highs in the upper 50’s along with bright sunshine. Clouds will then start to increase at night as a storm moves to the southeast from the Northern Plains. This system will bring some big changes to the area into the start of the weekend. We are still looking at some rain and wet snow to impact the area on Saturday, however a more southerly shift in the forecast models of late means the greatest impacts will be found over Southwest Wisconsin. The Chippewa Valley looks to be more on the northern fringe of this storm now, and though we still stand to see at least some rain and wet snow, amounts look pretty light and precipitation may also be fighting dry air. The lighter intensity will also be more likely to produce rain as temperatures will be fighting that high, late April sun angle. This means at least locally, any possible snow accumulations look minimal with highs around 40. Northern areas look to be a miss with this storm, while further south, a heavier band of precipitation is more likely. This is where some heavy, wet snow accumulation is expected. Places like La Crosse and the immediate surrounding area could see several inches of heavy wet snow as temperatures are held in the 30’s. The biggest impact from this weekend storm will be in our southernmost counties where at least 2-5″ is possible. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Saturday in La Crosse, Crawford, Vernon, Winona and Houston counties. A narrow band of 6″ or more of heavy accumulation is expected to impact the southern part of the state which will impact travel to start the weekend. The storm will be moving away with some drier air arriving Saturday night and leading to a better day on Sunday. We will see at least some sun return, though it will remain cool for late April with highs in the low 50’s.

Thursday night shortly before 9 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising that their car was on fire about 2 miles North on County Highway F, Weyerhaeuser. A Rusk County deputy, Bruce ambulance, and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department. The vehicle was a total loss and no other information was available.

A Ladysmith Officer at 11:30 AM, responded to Walmart on a report of an internal theft. The Walmart employee, Jayne M. Sanderson, 53, was arrested for theft. Sanderson will be referred to the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office for theft.

UNDATED (WEAU) — The story of 13-year-old Jayme Closs’ escape from captivity is now the focus of a new documentary. Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case special is set to premiere on the Lifetime Channel Saturday night at 7. It will be hosted by fellow kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart, who uses her own traumatic experience to bring insight to Jayme’s ordeal.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — (WEAU) One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Dunn county. The sheriff’s department says crews were called to the intersection of County Road V and 490th street, in the Township of Sheridan just after 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. Deputies found one person dead at the scene. They believe the rider missed a curve and went into a ditch. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Foxconn Technology Group officials are talking about making changes to the contract signed in 2017 that was based on constructing a larger display screen manufacturing facility than is now proposed. That raises questions about how extensive any revisions may be and what each side would get out of it. Both Foxconn and taxpayers could gain or lose from renegotiating the deal. Those who have examined the contract and are familiar with the company and similar agreements say the state may look to reduce the amount of credits and push for other, new requirements. Foxconn may want to change the timeline and benchmarks for job creation so they can more easily qualify. Neither side has publicly said what changes they want.

Press Release — KJ’S of Wisconsin, Inc., Thursday announced it has entered into an agreement with SpartanNash to acquire the existing Gordy’s stores in Barron, Chetek and Cornell, Wisc. and rebrand the stores KJ’s Fresh Market. SpartanNash will continue to distribute grocery and fresh products to the three stores. KJ’s Fresh Market, and its related company Johanneson’s Inc., operate grocery stores under the Marketplace Foods and Drug banner, MP Wine and Spirits stores, MP Gas and Convenience stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota. “We look forward to building relationships with our retail team members, store guests and local partners, listening and learning about how we can better serve each of these three unique communities’ needs,” CEO Keith Johanneson said. “Our goal is to provide quality groceries, superior meat and produce — all in an inviting shopping experience in every store. We intend to invest in remodeling and making physical plant improvements once we fully evaluate the needs of the local communities.” The transaction is expected to close in early June.

­Eau Claire (WQOW)- Crews were back on the water Thursday searching for the missing teen in the Chippewa River. Brian Toonen, the Eau Claire fire division chief, said firefighters started searching for Panio Hessel at 8 Thursday morning and will continue to search until about 7 p.m. Toonen said they have two boats out on the river with three to four people on each boat searching for any sign of him. He said they’ve expanded their search to include the southern portion of the river from the Xcel Energy dam through the city of Eau Claire into the Caryville area. Toonen said the search plan for Friday is similar to Thursday’s. “We’ll have one boat above the dam working using their sonar to look toward the bottom of the river and then the boat that will be working south of the dam will be conducting more of a shoreline search effort,” Toonen said. Toonen said he’s not sure what the plan is for Saturday just yet, because of the bad weather we’re expecting.