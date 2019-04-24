RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-25-19

A front will sag to our south this morning, while a weak wave of low pressure develops along it. More showers are forecast to develop around it while it moves across Southern Wisconsin through the day. This will bring some extra clouds to our forecast, and though a shower is possible, chances are higher in our southern counties. Outside of the low-end rain chances, we will see clouds and some sunshine with highs in the mid 60’s. Clearing will then move in at night, leading to a sunnier day on Friday. A high pressure ridge will extend from Canada and to our south, bringing some cooler air from the north and highs in the upper 50’s. Much more active weather then returns for the start of the weekend. The jet stream will begin to sag south while a developing low pressure system moves out of the Northern Rockies and into the Plains. The majority of forecast models show this storm strengthening and carrying a significant amount of moisture with it as it moves to our south on Saturday. Questions on the exact track remain, but with chilly air to the north, it won’t take much for this storm to produce some late season snowfall in the state. As it looks now, precipitation will be arriving by early Saturday morning and continuing through the day. Temperatures early on will be in the 30’s and if the current track holds, we may not really warm much at all with rain and wet snow likely. Some accumulations are certainly possible, but forecasting snow and accumulations in late April is very challenging as a few degree difference in temperature can make a big difference in amounts and whether it even sticks. Whether we end up with rain, snow or both, plan on it being an inside day as it will also be very breezy, chilly and raw. The storm will then move away with any precipitation ending Saturday night. Improvements come on Sunday as weak high pressure briefly returns. This will lead to a mix of clouds and sunshine while temperatures rise back into the lower 50’s.

At about 10:30 AM Wednesday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a grass fire on Amacoy Lake Road, Weyerhauser. The DNR and the Weyerhauser Fire Department were called to the scene. The fire was reportedly caused by and arching power line. The DNR was there for a short time.

Rusk County dispatch received a call requesting the fire department for a garage fire and grass fire on Hogback Road, Chetek. The caller reported no occupants in the structure. The Chetek, New Auburn and Weyerhauser Fire Departments, the DNR and Chetek EMS responded to the scene. No other information was available but the DNR and Chetek Fire Department were at the scene for about 6 hours.

(ABC)- Elizabeth Smart was abducted in 2002 and held captive for 9 months, and now she wants to help another abduction survivor, Jayme Closs. In a new Lifetime special, “Smart Justice,” Smart, 31, brings together six women to discuss their lives after they each lived through a harrowing abduction and escape. 13-year-old Closs was kidnapped from her Wisconsin home in October 2018 by Jake Patterson, 21, who also killed her parents during the home invasion. She was held for 88 days before she managed to escape. Smart previously spoke in support of Closs, and now brings forth this special in which the survivors explain some of the challenges Closs may face in the future and their advice to her on how to handle it. Smart shared a lengthy note on Instagram, explaining her intention with the special and what she hopes survivors will take away from it. “Each one of these women is a fellow abduction survivor and has gone on to triumph over their pasts and reclaim their lives,” she wrote next to a photo featuring the group. The survivors include Gina DeJesus, Katie Beers, Kara Robinson, Alicia Kozakiewicz, Denise Huskins and Sarah Maynard. She shared that the women will discuss Closs’ investigation but “not what happened to Jayme while in captivity, that is her story to share if she ever chooses to.” “My hope is that any survivor could watch this and walk away feeling that 1. They are not alone. 2. No matter what they have been through they can over come what has happened. And 3. Life is beautiful and meant to be lived, and just because something bad has happened it doesn’t mean that what happened has to define you,” Smart wrote. The group also discussed their own cases and whether or not they’ve chose to forgive their captors. Smart will also travel to Closs’ home state in the special to speak to those who know her and those that took part in her investigation and rescue efforts. In a sneak peek posted to Twitter, Smart exclaims “When I heard that Jayme had been recovered, I just felt like ‘Yes!’” The special premieres on Saturday at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – We are learning new, heartbreaking, information about a teen missing in the Chippewa River since Tuesday night. The man who called 911, Evan Bauer, told News 18 in an exclusive interview he was at Mount Simon Park when Panio Hessel, 17, and his friends where jumping off cliffs at the park. Bauer told News 18 there were four or five guys on the other side of the river fishing and they offered Hessel a $10 bet if he would jump into the river. Bauer said Hessel jumped in and swam about halfway across the river when he started yelling for help. Bauer said he immediately called 911 and went to a nearby house to get an address. The search for Hessel is now in its third day. Crews were out on the water for 11 hours on Wednesday.

(InvestigateTV) – There’s a hidden danger on the roads – one that’s illegal and potentially putting families at risk: rolled-back odometers. Experts say vehicle odometers are easier than ever to roll back. “Our research shows there are now 1.6 million cars that are on roads across the country that have an odometer rolled back, and that’s costing consumers millions of dollars,” said Chris Basso, who works with Carfax, a company that provides vehicle history reports. In a demonstration with Carfax, an odometer on a 2006 Chevy Silverado with 230,323 miles was tampered with in less than 30 seconds. A technician with an inexpensive electronic device was able to erase nearly 100,000 miles of wear, tear and history, leaving the Silverado with 130,483 miles. Watch the video below to see a demonstration of an odometer rollback and hear how that affects the value of a vehicle. “You’re simply taking a device that hacks into the car’s computer. You could take 100,000 miles off a car and artificially inflate the value of it by thousands of dollars, and you’re ripping people off,” Basso said.