RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-24-19

More great spring weather is in the forecast not only for today, but the rest of this work week. High pressure will be moving to our east during the day, allowing for increasing southerly breezes to develop. A cold front will be dropping out of Canada and into Northern Minnesota, bringing some high clouds to parts of our area. It will otherwise be another great day to spend some time outdoors with afternoon temperatures topping 70. Clouds will then increase at night as the front arrives. Moisture will be lacking, but a few scattered showers may work through as the front passes. Temperatures will remain mild, only dropping into the 40’s. Temperatures behind the front won’t actually be much cooler as we wait for a secondary front or trough to pass through from the north. This means Thursday will also be another nice day with a few morning clouds and then more sunshine with highs in the upper 60’s. A punch of cooler air is then expected to drop south, leading to a somewhat cooler day on Friday, while it will remain pleasant with more dry weather and some sunshine. Highs will fall back to the upper 50’s.

Wednesday morning at about 7:30, Probation and Parole requested the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to pick up a subject on an active DOC Warrant. Rusk County deputies responded to a residence on Highway 40 near the Wagon Wheel North of Bruce. Deputies made contact with the subject and the warrant was confirmed. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

At 1:30 PM Wednesday afternoon, according to a report, a subject turned himself in on a Probation warrant at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was confirmed and the subject was taken into custody and taken to the Rusk County jail.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (MEDIA RELEASE) — On April 19, 2019 at approximately 9:30 AM the Barron Police Department, in Barron County, WI received a call from a family member of a possible missing person. An ATL was put out through the Barron County Sheriff’s Department to surrounding agencies. At approximately 8:45 PM the parents of the missing person came to the police department to fill out a missing person’s report and the subject was listed in NCIC as a missing person. On Monday, April 22, 2019 several leads were developed that lead to a search warrant of the missing person’s apartment. Three subjects were interviewed, arrested and taken to the Barron County Jail on pending charges; Levi Mattila – Identity Theft and Obstruction, Jesse Scribner – Identity Theft and Obstruction, Marcelle Hill – Obstruction. On Tuesday, April 23, 2019 the Barron Police Department received a tip that led the investigation to a remote cabin in Sandstone, MN. Christopher A. Etchison, age 36 was found deceased. Cause of death is under investigation. This case remains a cooperative investigation involving the Barron Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and The Pine County Sheriff’s Department.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — First responders are back out searching the Chippewa River Wednesday morning for a missing person. According to Eau Claire Police, they got a call around 7:30 Tuesday night of a report of a person having trouble swimming in the river near Domer Park. Crews searched the area Tuesday night between the park and Big Dells Pond Dam until nightfall.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Crews spent Tuesday night searching for one person who they believe is missing in the Chippewa River. According to Eau Claire Police, a call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a person having trouble swimming in the river, near Domer Park. Eau Claire Police and Eau Claire Fire Rescue searched an area between Domer Park and the Big Dells Pond Dam. The search was called off at around 9:30 p.m., as darkness set it. It will be resumed at 8 a.m. Wednesday. An official with Eau Claire Police tells WEAU 13 News the search area may be expanded.

Existing home sales fell sharply in March, and declining inventories put more pressure on home prices, according to the most recent examination of the state housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Home sales fell 14.1 percent in March 2019 compared to that same month last year, and median prices were up 6.3 percent to $185,000 over that same period. The first quarter picture was similar but a bit brighter, with first quarter home sales down 7.4 percent, relative the first quarter of 2018, and the quarterly median price up 5.5 percent to $179,300 over the past year. In the Rusk County the median price in March was $69,900 compared to $77,450 in March of last year. Year to date in Rusk County, the median price is $75,000 compared to $98,900 in 2018. Sales in March of 2019 was 11 compared to 14 in March of last year. Year to date sales was 33 this year compared to 21 in 2018. The economy is in good shape, and that puts a lot of pressure on a housing market with limited supply.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (RELEASE) — On April 8th, 2019, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received information and evidence that led to the arrest of Jamie D. Johnson, age 35, of Hixton. Assisted in the investigation by the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, the Sheriff's Office tied Johnson to multiple burglaries in both counties. A search warrant was conducted on Johnson's apartment and further evidence/property was located. Johnson was booked into the Jackson County Jail on two counts of Burglary. Additional charging from Jackson and Eau Claire County cases are expected in the future as the investigation continues.

