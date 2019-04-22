RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-23-19

High pressure will take hold, restoring plenty of bright sunshine and bringing back some great spring weather to Western Wisconsin today. Winds will be fairly light from the north while a full day of sun will get temperatures at least back to average, with highs in the low 60’s expected. It will remain quiet at night with a mostly clear sky and lows again in the upper 30’s. Temperatures will then rise further on Wednesday as the next cold front slides from the Plains into Minnesota. This will put our part of the state back in southwest flow, drawing warmth up into the region. A few clouds may start to increase out ahead of the front, otherwise it will be another beautiful day as temperatures reach up around 70. The front won’t carry much moisture with it, but a few showers can be expected at night as it passes through and then to our east by morning. The timing should lead to a quick clearing and more sunshine on Thursday. The air mass behind this front won’t be much cooler at first, with highs in the mid 60’s, but a secondary front will then push through, dropping temperatures a little more for Friday. It will remain dry with high pressure over the region and highs in the low 60’s.

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — The man charged in a hit-and-run crash which killed three Girl Scouts and a mother was arraigned on charges in a separate case in Rusk County. Colten Treu, 22, pleaded not guilty to four drug charges including possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. According to a criminal complaint, Treu crashed a company truck in a ditch and then admitted to investigators he smoked pot before the crash. Treu is also accused of huffing from an aerosol canister last November, then crashing his pickup truck into members of an area Girl Scout troop. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the hit-and-run charges in Chippewa County on May 24.

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) — The Chippewa Fire District is honoring Girl Scout Troop 3055 after a fatal hit-and-run in November killed three troop members and a mother. The fatal crash happened in early November on County Highway P in Chippewa County. Members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 were taking part in a highway cleanup project when they were hit and killed. The four people killed are 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, and 10-year-old Halee Hickle, and her mother Sara Jo Schneider. Colten Treu is facing multiple charges in the case, including four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He’s accused of huffing before the crash. The Hallie station is hosting its annual chicken feed fundraiser Sunday where the department will unveil a new rescue unit dedicated to the troop. The UTV will be named “Rescue 3055.” The station says it’s been working on this fundraising effort for a few years now. “The community has just pulled together and the donations have come in to make this project become complete,” said Chief Scott Bernette of Chippewa Fire District.

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced 114 Wisconsin Title I School of recognition awards for 2019, an honor that recognizes success in educating students from families who are economically disadvantaged. Students living in poverty often find themselves standing outside the dreams we hold for our youth, Stanford Taylor said. To bring students back into the dream requires skill, knowledge, and commitment. The award winning schools are among those receiving federal Title I funding to provide services to high numbers or high percentages of economically disadvantaged children. The School in our area achieving 15 consecutive years of recognition is Ladysmith Elementary School. Achieving 5 consecutive years of recognition are the Bruce Elementary School, Ladysmith Middle School and the Winter Elementary School. Beating the odds Schools are in the top 25% of high-poverty schools in the state are the Bruce Elementary and Bruce Middle Schools, Cornell Elementary School, the Ladysmith Elementary and Ladysmith Middle Schools and the Winter Elementary and Winter Middle Schools.

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) — A woman was arrested in Osseo after police say she was caught driving high. It happened Sunday around 3:07 a.m. on I-94. Osseo Police say Lorraine Elliott, 31 of Milwaukee, was speeding when they pulled her over. When they pulled her over, officers said the vehicle smelled like marijuana and Elliott admitted to smoking pot beforehand. Police say there were several other people in the vehicle, including a baby and five other children. Elliott was arrested and booked into the Trempealeau County Jail.

­Polk County (WQOW) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has now identified the two people killed in a head-on crash Monday morning. They say Geraldine Swanson, 67, of Turtle Lake and Harvey Richter, 69, of Cumberland were killed in the crash. They were both driving without passengers, according to authorities. Photo Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office Posted April 22 Polk County (WQOW) – Two people were killed in a head-on crash Monday morning in Polk County. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 5:29 a.m. Monday on Highway 8 just east of 15th Street in the township of Beaver. When first responders arrived they found both drivers were dead. According to the sheriff’s office, one vehicle was driving east on Highway 8 when it crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle.