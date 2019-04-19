WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-22-19

It will be cooler today but another warm up is ahead midweek! Although it might not be raining right this second, it will be a good idea to grab the rain gear as low pressure passes by to our south. The day should still start off mostly dry with variable clouds, while chances then really increase for showers and even a few thunderstorms moving into the afternoon. It will be breezy and of course cooler as temperatures won’t change much through the day, staying in the 50’s. Rain chances will remain high into at least the start of tonight, but as the system exits, the rain will diminish and some clearing is expected overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30’s. For much of our area we can expect .50-1.00″ of total rainfall, while some locally higher amounts, especially in northern areas.

In Rusk County news over the Easter weekend, Friday morning at 4:50, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male subject reporting that he picked a male subject up North of Hawkins on County M about 8 miles and drove him to the Northwoods Convenience Store where he had cell phone reception. According to the report, the subject had rolled his truck where the water was over the road on County Highway M and had sustained injuries. Rusk County deputies, Hawkins ambulance, and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. The subject was taken by ambulance with unknown injuries to MMC-Ladysmith. The highway department was called and advised the roadway was still passable. There was only a couple inches of water on the road. No other information was available.

Also Friday morning at 11:20 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a call advising a subject hit a power pole South of the Wagon Wheel Bridge near County Highway P intersection. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Police, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, there was no transport by ambulance. No other information was available.

A Rusk County deputy at about 12:30 AM Saturday, made a traffic stop on Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. According to the report, a field sobriety test was performed on the driver. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for absolute sobriety and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday afternoon at about 1:30 PM, Rusk County received a 911 transfer from Washburn County reporting a motorcycle accident on County Highway F, Birchwood. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Birchwood EMS, Birchwood Fire Department and Lifelink helicopter responded to the scene. No other information was available.

Sunday morning at about 10:30, a female subject at Express Mart on Main Street, Bruce, advised Rusk County authorities of a gas drive off. The employee advised that it was deliberate as the vehicle arrived at about 10:10 and was gone after 10 minutes. The man did not come in. The vehicle was a Gray Diesel Dodge pickup and headed South on highway 40. The vehicle has 4 doors and a Black bumper. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation and observing the video, the vehicle appeared to be a 4 door GMC/Chevy truck, Silver in color with a Black Brush guard. An older male individual with a White beard was seen driving the vehicle and pumping gas. The total amount of Diesel was $98.00.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (RELEASE) — On Sunday, April 21, 2019 at about 12:16 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded to an EMS call of a reported sky diving accident at 6482 CTH K, , Chippewa Falls, WI. The address was that of the Bateman Airport in the Town Of Lafayette. Based on the investigation, a male, later identified as Chad R. Pritchett, had parachuted near the Bateman Airport and deployed the main chute. While descending, Pritchett’s secondary chute opened, tangling with the main chute. Pritchett descended at a faster rate of speed than normal striking the ground. It was unknown why the secondary chute opened. It was reported that Pritchett is an experienced parachutist and an instructor. Chippewa Fire District and EMS responded and attended to Pritchett’s injuries. Pritchett was conscious on scene and was air lifted by MAYO 1 helicopter to Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.