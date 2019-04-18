RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-19-19

**FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR THE BLACK RIVER, SEVERAL PARTS OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER, THE YELLOW RIVER, CHIPPEWA RIVER AND THE TREMPEALEAU RIVER** The work week finishes up with beautiful spring weather and it will carry into at least the first half of this Easter weekend. A narrow ridge of high pressure stretching from Canada down through the Plains will bring the much nicer weather. Today will feature sunshine from start to finish with lighter winds from the north and temperatures back to seasonable levels, around 60. It will remain clear tonight and continue through Saturday as the high slides to our east. Winds will begin to increase from the south and southwest through the afternoon. It will be a great day for outdoor activities and just spending time in the spring warmth. Highs will be around 70, putting us nearly 10 degrees above average. A cold front will then be dropping down from the northwest, sliding through into early Sunday morning. This front will bring increasing clouds and now the chance for at least a few scattered showers on Easter Sunday. Much of the day still looks dry however, while temperatures should cool a few degrees, into the mid 60’s.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — Campers in Tilden are sorting through damage after flooding washed over the Duncan Creek Campground in Chippewa County Thursday afternoon. A total of 50 campers sit on the campground and many were damaged. “A lot of people lost a lot of stuff today,” said a witness to the flood, who camps at the Duncan Creek campgrounds. “It’s pretty sad.” The DNR says the top part of a dam nearby broke, causing the flooding. Witnesses said one camper was even seen floating down the creek. The DNR says they are working with the dam owner of this privately owned dam to figure out the next steps as far as repairs. Dam safety engineer, Mike Rogney, said the dam has had a few problems. “There was a concrete portion on top of the spillway that we knew was kind of in rough condition,” said Rogney. Despite the damage done, people on the campground say they are moving forward. “I’m sure we’ll be out here tomorrow doing cleanup and trying to get ready for the big camping season,” said the camper.

Barron County (WQOW) – A Cameron man accused of causing a crash while he was high was sentenced Thursday. As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Nathan Ahlm pleaded guilty to operating with a restricted controlled substance in exchange for other charges being dropped. Police say Ahlm hit a man walking on the side of the road and then crashed his car. The victim was taken to the hospital but is OK. Thursday, Judge J.M. Bitney sentenced Ahlm to five days in jail and his license is revoked for a year.

Wisconsin (WQOW) – Through more businesses, more activities and higher housing prices, we know Eau Claire is growing. New numbers from the United States Census Bureau shows western Wisconsin is growing overall, but rural areas continue to suffer. Eau Claire County gained more than 5,500 residents since 2010 while Dane County led the state with 54,000. “This area, Eau Claire and Eau Claire County in particular is kind of a central hub for education, for employment, for health care and this tends to attract a lot of growth,”“You tend to see development in this area and people are intrigued by what’s going on here.” Eau Claire County’s population expansion ranked number five in the state. According to the data, Eau Claire County leads our region in growth with five times as much growth as Chippewa County and Dunn County. Analysis from the Wisconsin State Journal shows cities the size of Menomonie and Chippewa Falls are gaining residents, but not every sector of the state is growing. Almost half of Wisconsin’s 72 counties saw a decline between 2010 and 2018. Most of those counties are rural. “It seems reasonable to believe that again people are moving to places where they believe there to be opportunities,” “The downside to growth is always going to be the fact that it means there’s more services that are required, The northern counties lost almost 20,000 people in the last eight years. From 2010 to 2018 Rusk County lost 607 people, Sawyer County 58, Taylor County 278, Barron County, 703, and Price 762. Chippewa County from 2010 to 2018 gained 1,629 people. Overall, Wisconsin gained about 21,500 people in 2018. That puts the state as the 20th most populous in the country.

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW)– The 21-year-old Eagle River man convicted of mishandling a gun he believed was not loaded causing the death of a 20-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced in June. Wednesday, Jeremiah Solis pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Investigators said they responded to the report of a disturbance around 11:40 p.m. Sept. 3, 2017 at a home on Wall Street in Eagle River. Connor Stephens, of Three Lakes, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died from his injuries after arriving at the hospital. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held June 24 in Vilas County.