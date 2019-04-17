RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-18-19

Still a good idea to grab the umbrella, it will be needed later today along with a jacket. Temperatures will be on the cooler side and with strong winds, it will feel a bit crisp at times! The majority of this latest storm looks to exit by this evening as it lifts north. The latest forecast models agree we could be an additional half in to one inch of rain today, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will again be cool, around 50 for most of the region. Winds will be quite strong, now coming from the northwest and blowing at 10-20 miles per hour. Drying out for tonight and with some breakdown on clouds our overnight lows will fall to cooler levels near freezing. Friday is looking better with the return of sunshine and milder temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. The nice weather continues for the Easter weekend with weak high pressure returning. This is expected to return drier and milder weather. Saturday looks sunny while clouds increase as the next quick moving front approaches on Sunday. Highs will rise back into the mid 60’s both days this weekend. A slight cool down for the start of the work week, but still comfortable with seasonable highs in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. The next chance for some widespread rain won’t be back until the middle of next week .

Shortly after 1 PM Wednesday, a female employee at Express Mart on Main Street in Bruce, reported a gas drive to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a darker colored small Chevy car left in an unknown direction of travel. The amount was $28.80. The case is under investigation.

Wednesday afternoon at 4 PM, a female subject advised Ladysmith police to remove Justin Ramirez from her residence on Sabin Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, Ramirez was being a problem and would like him removed. Ladysmith Police responded to the address on a report from Probation that Ramirez had a warrant come out for his arrest. City Police arrived at the address and took Ramirez into custody and he was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at 4:40 PM Wednesday from a female advising that there was a male subject that was writing with a black marker on the outside of the house on East 3rd Street South Ladysmith. Ladysmith Police arrived and advised that there was a Black marker all over the house and the male subject was still there. Jerry A. Hill Sr., 71, was arrested for multiple charges.

(AP) – The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest level in nearly half a century. The Labor Department says claims for jobless aid fell by 5,000 last week to 192,000, lowest since September 1969. The four-week average, which is less volatile, dropped by 6,000 to 201,250, lowest since November 1969. Weekly claims have been at historically low levels — below 300,000 — for more than four years. Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. The low levels show that most American workers enjoy job security. The employment rate is 3.8%, the lowest in almost 50 years.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New U.S. Census Bureau figures show Dane County led the state in population growth in 2018. The county added 5,584 people, accounting for a quarter of the state’s growth last year. Overall, Wisconsin gained about 21,500 residents to remain the 20th most populous state. Waukesha County was second in population gain with about 2,000 people. Milwaukee County, Wisconsin’s most populated, lost about 2,400 residents. Since the beginning of the decade, just over half of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have grown, adding about 147,000 people. The rest, mainly rural counties to the north, saw a combined decline of about 19,500 residents.

NEW YORK (AP) — The percentage of U.S. adults who belong to a church or other religious institution has plunged by 20 percentage points over the past two decades, hitting a low of 50% last year, according to a new Gallup poll. Among major demographic groups, the biggest drops were recorded among Democrats and Hispanics. Gallup said church membership was 70% in 1999 — and close to or higher than that figure for most of the 20th century. Since 1999, the figure has fallen steadily, while the percentage of U.S. adults with no religious affiliation has jumped from 8% to 19%. Among Americans identifying with a particular religion, there was a sharp drop in church membership among Catholics — dropping from 76% to 63% over the past two decades as the church was buffeted by clergy sex-abuse scandals. Membership among Protestants dropped from 73% to 67% percent over the same period. Among Hispanic Americans, church membership dropped from 68% to 45% since 2000, a much bigger decline than for non-Hispanic white and black Americans.