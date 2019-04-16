RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-17-19

A storm system developing in The Plains will turn out to be fairly large and significant with another deep upper trough developing this system and lifting it northeast through the Upper Midwest. It will again be slow moving, impacting the region for at least a couple of days. The main difference from last week’s late season blizzard will be the lack of deep cold air to the north. This means much less of a snow threat with this storm, instead it will be heavy rain that will likely increase flooding concerns. The first phase of the storm should bring some rain into our area this morning. Winds will increase from the east again, and there could even be a few embedded thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. For most locations 1 to 2 inches or rain is possible, a few spots could see heavier amounts. Expect cooler temperatures than Tuesday, highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. The majority of this storm looks to exit by Thursday as it lifts north. The latest forecast models agree we could be an additional half in to one inch of rain on Thursday. Highs will again be cool, around 50 for most of the region. Friday is looking better with the return of sunshine and milder temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

BARRON (AP) – Authorities say a Wisconsin man pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13 year old Jayme Closs and killing her parents is refusing to cooperate in his presentence investigation. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that a probation and parole agent filed a one-paragraph letter Monday telling a Barron County Circuit Court judge that Jake Patterson stated he was advised by his lawyer not to cooperate. Agent Jennifer Sem’s letter said she plans to complete the investigation “with whatever information I am able to obtain”. Patterson pleaded guilty last month in the October crime at the Closs home near Barron. Sentencing is scheduled for May 24. Patterson faces up to life in prison for the killings and up to 40 years in prison for kidnapping.

BARRON COUNTY – On Monday, April 15, at 6:07 PM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from 1939 28th Avenue for a male subject that was pinned underneath a vehicle. Upon arrival a male subject was extricated from underneath the vehicle but was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased subject was identified as Pat Uchytil, age 50 of this address. Initial investigation shows a forklift was being used to lift a vehicle up to have some work done and the vehicle slipped off and landed on him. This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s office.

WISCONSIN STATE PATROL – On Tuesday, April 16, at approximately 2:22 PM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped Curtis James Harnish, age 65, from Galesville, for not wearing his seatbelt. A subsequent investigation including a standardized field sobriety test was conducted. Harnish was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant – 7th offense. Harnish submitted to an evidentiary test and was incarcerated in the Trempealeau County Jail.

Gray News) – (Gray News) – Americans love a good holiday. Easter is no exception. The National Retail Foundation (NRF) says 79 percent of U.S. adults plans on celebrating Easter this year. To do that, they’ll be opening their pocketbooks. Americans are expected to drop more than $18 billion for the holiday. They’ll spend it on everything from candy and clothing to gifts, flowers and food, according to Prosper Insights and Analytics, which conducted the survey for NRF. That’s averages out to $151.25 per person. Here’s the breakdown: — Food – $5.74 billion — Clothing – $3.27 billion — Gifts – $2.87 billion — Candy – $2.49 billion — Flowers – $1.29 billion — Decorations – $1 billion — Greeting cards – $780 million Here’s how the rest of the holiday shakes out, according to the study. About half of us plan to attend church on Easter.

WISCONSIN (WEAU) – The Spring turkey season begins Wednesday in Wisconsin! Hunters are being asked to check the regulations on the DNR’s website to make sure they are ready for another year in the woods. The 2019 season runs now through May 28th. Turkey registration is mandatory. Hunters must register their turkey by 5 p.m. the day after recovery, either online or by phone. The spring turkey season has a bag limit of one bearded or male turkey per harvest authorization.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Chippewa Valley residents got to tell the governor directly what they think of his proposed budget Tuesday. Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes held a budget listening session at Chippewa Valley Technical College to get input on his proposals. As we’ve reported, GOP leaders have threatened to start from scratch and write their own budget. However Evers used some of his firmest language yet warning Republicans such a move would be a mistake. “I have the strongest veto pen in the country. So they might not get some things that they feel very strongly about. And I’ll use whatever I can, that is at my disposal, to make sure that we at least get to a point where we reach common ground,” said Evers. “If they want to start with their own budget, they do it at their own peril.” Evers said he’s already had dialogue with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle on the budget and hopes that continues. Some of the topics discussed were educational funding, criminal justice reform, transportation, and Medicaid expansion. One participant said she’s worried about options outside of employer sponsored healthcare. “Both my wife and I are independent contractors. She’s a consultant and each of us has our own business,” said Eau Claire resident Laura Goetz. “Neither of us has the option of getting employer sponsored health care. I’m really concerned what the options will be in Wisconsin for 12 months from now.” The governor will have two more listening session next week in Oshkosh and Milwaukee. The state budget is due July 1.