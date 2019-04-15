RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-16-19

The next storm system is beginning to take shape in the Plains once again, with a warm front remaining to our south. Enough dry air is forecast to return from the north, leading to some clearing and increasing sunshine. The air mass should also be a bit warmer and we have a chance to rise into the low and mid 60’s. This will likely be the nicest weather for the remainder of this week, before the next large storm arrives, so hopefully you are able to get out and enjoy it. The Plains storm system will again turn out to be large and significant with another deep upper trough developing this system and lifting it northeast through the Upper Midwest. It will again be slow moving, impacting the region for at least a few days, if not the rest of the work week. The main difference from last week’s late season blizzard will be the lack of deep cold air to the north. This means much less of a snow threat with this storm, instead it will be heavy rain that will likely increase flooding concerns. The first phase of the storm should bring some rain into our area Wednesday. Winds will increase from the east again, and there could even be a few embedded thunderstorms in the rain shield. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. The storm looks to really get a boost in strength as it lifts north and again tracks nearly overhead on Thursday. The latest forecast models agree this could be a significant rain-maker with a good 1-2″ again possible. The heaviest and steadiest pushes through during the day while winds should be rather strong from the east. Highs will be around 50.

At about 8:30 AM Monday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising that there was a vehicle in the field on Oak Road, Sheldon. The subject was just sitting in the vehicle. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, the subject got out of the vehicle and spoke to authorities and then got back into the car. The subject was confused and is a diabetic. After an investigation, the male driver was OWI and taken into custody. The Rusk County K-9 was deployed and a positive alert was on the vehicle. Drugs were located. The suspect was in custody for OWI, restricted controlled substances. Drugs were found in both the car and his wallet. The subject was transported to the LEC for field sobriety test.

BRUCE, Wis. (WEAU) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is telling the public of a sex offender release this week. Convicted sex offender William Hosch will be living in the 200 block of S. Main Street in Bruce. Deputies say Hosch will remain under the close supervision of local probation agents.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A Dunn County woman is charged with trying to deliver drugs in to the Chippewa County jail Five felony counts were filed today against 26-year-old Danielle Puig of Menomonie. According to a criminal complaint, authorities detected several suspicious letters meant for inmates in the Chippewa County jail. They were found to have items sealed underneath the stamps. When examined, they tested positive for several substances – including heroin. An initial appearance is set for Wednesday.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — A Douglas County man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. A complaint was filed Monday against 31-year-old Jason Hoelter in Chippewa County Court. In it, authorities say he inappropriately touched a woman while traveling from Chippewa falls to the Village of Lake Hallie. The complaint says Hoelter continued his advances after several rejections were made. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance Tuesday.

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A Hudson family injured during a 2013 parade accident has settled a lawsuit against the Shriners. Kelly Bridge, her son Parker Reimer and Parker’s older brother, Carter Reimer, were seriously injured when a go-kart driven by a Shriner at a Booster Days parade in downtown Hudson careened out of the control and crashed into them. Parker, now 16, has had two shoulder surgeries and has limited mobility in his left arm. The Pioneer Press says Bridge injured her right wrist and left knee and has had two surgeries. Bridge says they settled the case, which was set for trial next week, for $250,000. She says it will be enough to pay attorney fees and medical expenses with a little left over.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is joining the University of Notre Dame faculty and will be a guest lecturer in political science and economics. The school announced Monday that the Republican from Wisconsin will discuss topics during the 2019-20 academic year including the fundamentals of American government, the current state of political polarization, and Catholicism and economics. Ryan didn’t seek re-election last year . He’ll be among other former lawmakers and government officials sharing real-world policy and political experience with students at Notre Dame. The school announced earlier this year that former Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly was returning to his college alma mater as an instructor after losing his re-election bid. Denis McDonough, former President Barack Obama’s top White House aides, earlier joined the school’s international affairs program .