RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-15-19

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into this next week. We will remain mostly dry for a few more days, before the next large spring storm arrives. Some clouds will be increasing today as a warm front approaches from the southwest. This could bring an afternoon sprinkle, otherwise it will be a fairly nice day overall with a light wind developing from the south as temperatures rise back into the low 50’s. A few showers my skirt by in southern counties at night, while the front then starts to sag into Iowa and Illinois early Tuesday. A storm will start to take shape in the Plains once again, with the front remaining to our south. Enough dry air is forecast to return from the north, leading to some clearing and increasing sunshine. The air mass should also be a bit warmer and we have a chance to rise into the lower 60’s Tuesday. This will likely be the nicest weather for the remainder of this week, before the next large storm arrives.

A quiet weekend for the most part in Rusk County. Sunday morning shortly before 6 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received information of a hit and run in Chippewa County that allegedly occurred earlier Sunday morning. According to the police log, Tylor J Wojciuch, 25, in Chippewa County allegedly forced another vehicle that was operated by the mother of his child off the roadway. He was operating a 2004 Mercedes Benz ML SUV. The vehicle now has heavy front end damage. If located use extreme caution as in the past Wojciuch has made comments about suicide by cop and has been reported to have firearms. He is also a known Meth user and has multiple wanted violations. If located take into custody for 1st degree Reckless Endangering Safety. No other information was available.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — The man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother collecting trash in Lake Hallie has been bound over for trial. A judge in Chippewa County Court ruled Friday afternoon that there was enough evidence to proceed with the case against 22-year-old Colten Treu. In court Friday, several police officers were called to the stand to verify and reiterate police reports to the court. Treu did not speak but appeared in court with his attorneys. Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister last November, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up litter on Highway P in Lake Hallie. Treu is facing 11 criminal counts, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The four people killed in the crash were 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, both of Lake Hallie, 10-year-old Haylee Hickle and her mother, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider, from Lafayette. A fifth person, Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, was injured. He is due back in court on May 24. ­

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) – Police in Grand Chute have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the deaths of two people. Investigators say Alexander M Kraus, the Neenah High School junior, knew the victims, who were found during a welfare check on Sunday morning. The teen was arrested at the home. He’s being held in the Outagamie County Jail on possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Authorities have not yet identified the victims. The teen allegedly had plans to cause harm at his school as well. The Neenah School District put out the following statement on Monday morning. “Grand Chute police informed the Neenah Joint School District that the student arrested on two counts of first degree intentional homicide on Sunday also had a plan to cause harm at Neenah High School. Police have indicated that there is no danger to students and staff at the high school and the school day on Monday will proceed as normal. Additional counselors are available to students and there is an extra police presence as an additional precaution. We are appreciative of the work of our local law enforcement and this is another reminder for all of us to remain vigilant in keeping each other safe.”

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Gov. Scott Walker is joining the Wisconsin-based Institute for Reforming Government as an honorary chairman. The group announced Walker’s appointment on Monday, the latest in a series of positions Walker has taken since he lost re-election. Walker is serving as fundraising chairman for the National Republican Redistricting Trust, a conservative group focused on redistricting after the 2020 Census. And he’s also leading the national effort to call a constitutional convention to adopt a balanced budget amendment. Walker has also joined a speaker’s bureau and has filled in on a conservative talk radio show in Milwaukee since being defeated for re-election and leaving office in January. The Institute for Reforming Government was formed in 2017 and says it is focused on simplifying government through tax reform, lessening regulation and creating efficiencies

ATLANTA (Gray News) – America’s measles outbreak is hitting new heights. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 555 cases from Jan. 1 to April 11. That’s up from 465 cases last week. “This is the second-greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since measles was eliminated in 2000,” the CDC said. In 2014, the United States had 667 reported cases. Measles has been confirmed in 20 states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The CDC recommends MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccinations for children, starting at 12 months of age. Teens and adults should also be up to date on their vaccinations.