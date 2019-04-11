Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-12-19

Scattered rain and sleet showers will continue to work through as our powerful storm continues to slowly make progress up towards the state. East winds continue to slowly diminish, but a steady breezy will remain. The low will weaken as it moves to the northeast from Iowa and over Wisconsin today. As it nears, winds will be much lighter, then switch to the southwest as it starts to move away. The back side of the storm will bring the chance for additional precipitation, with areas of light snow and rain likely, but most of this should remain north and west of the low track. This means far Northwest Wisconsin and much of central and Northern Minnesota will continue to have the highest chances. Clouds will remain pretty thick with highs rising to the upper 30’s. We can finally say good riddance to this system as we move forward into the weekend, but we aren’t likely to jump right back into typical spring weather. A weak high pressure system is forecast to be around the area Saturday, making for a dry day, but low level moisture will keep more clouds around. This will limit any warming and we look to see highs only in the low 40’s., still more than 10 degrees below average. The next storm will then be developing near the Gulf Coast, while tracking up to the north and east. Though the majority of forecast models keep this to our east, a few do bring it far enough west to graze some of our area with more late season snow on Sunday. We expect just a mostly cloudy sky at this point, with any precipitation staying over Eastern Wisconsin. Highs will be in the mid 40’s.

Snow totals from this storm in our area showed 11.3” in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls had 10”, 5” in Weyerhaeuser and Ladysmith, 4” in Tony, 3” in Medford and 2” in Cameron.

The Statewide Tornado drill is happening Friday The drill will be held Friday at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. It’s all apart of Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Aaron J. Miller was arrested on the afternoon of April 11, 2019, in Rice Lake, WI, and transported to Barron County Jail. Miller is being held on charges of two counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Misdemeanor Theft, Criminal Damage to Property and Felony Bail Jumping. On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at about 3:00 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from a location in the City of Barron. This vehicle was found a few hours later in the Comstock area in western Barron County. The vehicle had been burned. Shortly after this incident, a second vehicle was stolen in the Comstock area. This vehicle has not been recovered and is a silver colored 2007 Chevrolet Equinox. The second stolen vehicle had Wisconsin license plate 779ZSE on it when it was stolen. Property that was in this vehicle when it was stolen has been located in the New Auburn, WI area. The suspect in these cases is Aaron Jeffrey Miller, DOB 01/28/82. He was last seen in Prairie Farm, WI yesterday when he was involved in a theft and gas drive off at a local gas station/convenience store. He was driving the stolen Chevrolet Equinox at the time. He was wearing a gray colored Green Bay Packer hooded sweatshirt and has also recently been observed wearing a camouflage jacket. Miller is a known methamphetamine user.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU/AP) — The man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother collecting trash in Lake Hallie is due in court. Twenty-two-year-old Colten Treu is scheduled to appear in Chippewa County court Friday for a preliminary hearing. Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister last November, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up litter on Highway P in Lake Hallie. Treu is facing 11 criminal counts, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The four people killed in the crash were 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, both of Lake Hallie, 10-year-old Haylee Hickle and her mother, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider, from Lafayette. A fifth person, Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, was injured.

Thursday night just after 9 PM, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a residence on Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, the subject has a Felony DOC Warrant and a Rusk County child support warrant. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

This notice from the City of Ladysmith and Shari Kavanagh, the City Clerk. The assessment roll of the City of Ladysmith will be delivered to my hands on Monday, May 6. Citizens may call at my office to inspect the roll on the 6th day of May, from 11 AM to 1:30 PM at the City Council Chambers, 120 Miner Avenue West, Ladysmith.