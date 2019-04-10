RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-11-19

Eau Claire (WQOW) – If you don’t have to travel, stay home. That is the message the DOT is trying to get out on Thursday. Accidents are being reported on Highway 53, Highway 29 and Interstate 94. According to traffic maps from the DOT, travel is not advised on area roads. As of 10:45 a.m., all lanes of Highway 29 are closed near Chippewa Falls because of a crash.

**WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: Burnett, Price, Sawyer, Washburn** **WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk and St. Croix** **WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: Clark, Taylor** Milder air at least above the ground will be arriving through the day. This will lead to a transition from snow to sleet, ice and even rain from south to north. How quickly this happens may have some impact on snow accumulations, but by that time we will have already seen the majority of what we are expecting. The precipitation will also start to become more scattered through the day, while winds will be howling out of the east, 25-35 mph with gusts possibly to 50 mph! It will just be an all around miserable day and you’ll want to stay inside if possible. Temperatures will warm only a few degrees, into the mid 30’s. The major storm will then slowly start to weaken as it lifts north and eastward right over Wisconsin into early Friday morning. We will continue to see a scattered wintry mix at night, and possibly even an isolated thunderstorm. Winds will also finally start to subside, but remain breezy (about 10-15 mph). On Friday the backside of the low will sweep through, bringing more scattered snow and rain, but any additional accumulations look to be pretty light. Winds will shift to the west and southwest behind the low, but only increasing just a bit. Highs will reach closer to 40.

Wednesday morning at 8:15, Rusk County received a 911 transfer from Chippewa County for a one car in the ditch on County Highway B, Glen Flora. A Rusk County deputy, Hawkins ambulance and Jump River Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the vehicle was about 30 feet into the ditch. No injuries were report and there was no transport by the ambulance. No other information was available.

Rusk County dispatch at about 10:45 AM Wednesday, received a 911 call advising there was a car in the ditch on County Highway J near Nail Creek Road. According to the report, one subject was still in the vehicle. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. After an investigation, no injuries were reported and no other information was available.

Security Financial Bank brings Financial Literacy to Kids through Reading. With Americans spending more and saving less, young people often don’t learn valuable personal finance skills that will benefit them throughout life. Together, educators, bankers and parents can help children build good financial habits from an early age. That’s why Security Financial is participating in the annual National Teach Children to Save Day campaign on April 12th. Volunteers from Security Financial Bank have found a way to teach kids about saving that provides instant gratification, and can be continued at home. Using a Wisconsin Bankers Foundation program called Reading Raises interest, bank staff will read age-appropriate books with a message about money or saving to students at area schools in Altoona, Bloomer, Durand, Eau Claire, Ladysmith and River Falls. In addition to reading books to their children about money, parents can involve kids in spending decisions, encourage them to save part of an allowance and explain the family’s finances in general terms.

­Stanley (WQOW)- Police in Stanley are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run. According to police, Wednesday afternoon a student was struck on E Fourth Avenue near Stanly-Boyd High School. A witness told police the vehicle was a gold, early to mid 90s Buick or Oldsmobile with a Wisconsin Registration that begins with the number eight. The witness believes the suspect is a female with gray hair. The driver stopped to check on the student but left before officers arrived. The student was treated for minor injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stanley Police Department at 715-644-5975.