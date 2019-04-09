RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-10-19

A powerful storm will cause significant issues in the central and north central United States between now and Friday. Up to two feet of snow will fall in western Minnesota, South Dakota, and Nebraska, and wind gusts of 50 to 60+ miles per hour are likely. ­ The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Eau Claire area and all of west central Wisconsin. The advisory will take effect Wednesday night, when the expected snow will start to cause hazardous travel. In some areas, up to an inch of wet, heavy snow accumulation is possible by 6 p.m. Most roads will likely be “wet only” with the ground’s heat. 2 to 5 inches of wet, heavy snow are possible on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Snow and slush-covered roads are likely, and the visibility will be low. Most of Thursday’s precipitation will be a mixture of rain and snow, and it is likely snow accumulation will be minimal in west central Wisconsin. Light snow and rain will linger, but taper off, on Friday with minor additional snow accumulations. In addition to the snow, we still anticipate a large amount of precipitation with this storm. 1 to 2 inches of rain or snowmelt are expected, which could cause flooding in low-lying areas near rivers and streams. Also, wind gusts of 40+ miles per hour are likely between Wednesday night and Thursday evening.

Tuesday evening at about 7:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report advising that they saw a male subject try to run a female subject off the road in front of the Tony Depot on Highway 8, Tony. According to the report, the vehicle was heading East towards County Highway X East as this is where the female lives. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. A Rusk County deputy advised that the subject identified as Ross Libby, had gone to the back of the building. After a few minutes, the deputy advised he has the subject detained for questioning. After an investigation, Ross Libby was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch at 9:45 AM Tuesday, received a call from a person reporting a male subject located at 200 Worden Avenue in Ladysmith, was observed punching a window. Ladysmith Officers arrived on scene and eventually arrested Gabriel Whalen, 21, for Disorderly Conduct, Domestic, Criminal damage to Property and a bond violation.

Smartasset has released its fifth annual study calculating the average amount residents pay in income, sales, property and fuel taxes. Rusk County ranked among the lowest in Wisconsin. Rusk county was ranked 2nd lowest behind Iron County which was ranked first in Wisconsin. For Rusk County, the Income Tax was $10,490, Sales Tax was $915, Property Tax at $1,670 and Fuel Tax was $383. Sawyer County was ranked third lowest and Price County was 10th. ­

Chippewa County (WQOW) – A convicted sex offender is facing new child sexual assault charges in Chippewa County. Timothy Geissler, 35, is charged with sexual assault of a child and sexual assault by use of force after a girl told police he raped her when she was 15-years-old. Geissler has been on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry since 2005. That’s when he was charged with three counts of first degree sexual assault of a child. Those charges were reduced and he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge. The maximum penalty for the two new charges is 80 years in prison. A bond hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer has conceded to her rival, deciding against a recount in a contest where the two were separated by just half a percentage point. Neubauer’s conceded Wednesday to Brian Hagedorn. Unofficial results showed Hagedorn with a nearly 6,000-vote lead after the April 2 election. That didn’t measurably change during county canvassing of the vote. The Hagedorn win means the conservative majority on the court will increase to 5-2 when he begins his 10-year term in August. Conservatives will hold the majority until at least 2023. Liberals were optimistic for a Neubauer win after Democrats swept all statewide races in 2018. But a late burst of outside money helped Hagedorn, who previously worked as former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s attorney.