RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-9-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Spring in Wisconsin can bring just about any type of weather and we will certainly be feeling it in the coming days. After seeing temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s Monday, cooler air is returning. Today will still be a nice spring day, but more seasonable. It’s what’s to follow that will raise eyebrows and have folks talking around the water cooler. A powerful spring storm will be developing in the Central Plains, dragging warmth from the south which will clash with late season cold air draining out of Canada. The mix will lead to a large swath of precipitation with heavy, wet snow on the northern edge, a wintry mix of snow and rain in the middle, and spring thunderstorms to the south and east. The storm track will determine the ultimate outcome for us here in the state, and it appears we will remain mostly on the cold side of this storm. This means heavy, wet snow for some, while that always tricky rain/snow line will fall somewhere in our area. As it stands now, we will begin to see the first band of precipitation work up into the area through Wednesday afternoon. This may be a combination of rain and snow as it moves northward. Chances increase for just snow at night as temperatures cool, then uncertainty increases on Thursday as the storm draws closer. The forecast track is still showing some minor shifts which could have big implications on total snow accumulations. Either way, it will likely be a miserable day with snow and possibly some rain, along with strong winds. The storm will impact travel, so plan ahead and check for delays and cancellations. By Friday the low will begin to weaken as it lifts out to the northeast and any lingering snow comes to an end. A winter storm watch has already been issued for the northern half of the area and will likely see an upgrade to advisories and warnings later today.

Monday morning at about 9:20, a miscellaneous complaint took place at the Rusk County Court. According to the police log, the Rusk County Circuit Court Judge ordered a female to be taken into custody for contempt of court for the apparel she was wearing. The female subject was taken into custody and escorted to the Rusk County jail.

At about 4:30 PM Monday, Morgan Skogstad reported to Rusk County dispatch that she would like to turn herself in. She reportedly has an active warrant with the DOC. Probation and Parole was contacted and they advised to arrest Skogstad. She was taken into custody and taken to the Rusk County jail.

Monday morning a male subject reported to Ladysmith Police that over the weekend someone was in the old Elementary School and sprayed the fire extinguisher. No other information was available.

Ladysmith Police shortly before 9 PM Monday, received an anonymous call advising there was an SUV parked in the intersection on Worden Avenue West, Ladysmith near Rusk County Farm Supply. Ladysmith Police responded to the scene. According to the report, the vehicle was traveling down the left lane. The vehicle was stopped at 2nd St and Miner Avenue. A field sobriety test was performed on the driver. After an investigation, the male subject was taken into custody for OWI. The subject was taken to MMC-Ladysmith and then transported to the Rusk County jail.

On April 8, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle accident with injuries. The caller indicated the accident was on State Hwy 73 near Shiner Drive in the Township of Taft. Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Wisconsin State Patrol, Lublin Fire Dept., Gilman Fire Dept., Gilman Ambulanced Service and Medvac were dispatched. Once Deputies arrived on scene they found the operator of the vehicle, 56 year old Danny L. Bunnell of Lublin Wisconsin deceased at the scene. Initial investigation into the accident indicates Bunnell was wearing a seat belt and was the only occupant in the vehicle. At the time of the accident Bunnell was driving northbound on State Hwy 73 and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle continued into the west ditch striking a driveway causing the vehicle to overturn. The reason Bunnell lost control has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin legislators are poised to let hunters move deer carcasses across county lines. The Department of Natural Resources adopted rules in August that blocked hunters from moving carcasses out of counties infected with chronic wasting disease and their neighboring counties. The Legislature’s rules committee suspended the regulations in October. Committee Republicans said the regulations were rushed and hunters were angry because they wouldn’t be able to bring their kills home if they live in another county. The committee must submit a bill supporting any rules suspension. The panel introduced a proposal in February that bars the DNR from prohibiting inter-county carcass transport. The Senate and Assembly are set to approve the bill Tuesday. Gov. Tony Evers’ spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email asking whether the governor supports the measure.

Green Bay (WQOW) – A Green Bay Police K-9 was stabbed over the weekend while responding to a weapons complaint. The K-9, Pyro was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Pryo underwent two surgeries and is in critical but stable condition. According to the Green Bay Police Department’s Facebook page, Pyro suffered three knife wound injuries to his neck that called for emergency surgery. He also needed blood and plasma transfusions and a temporary tracheostomy to help him breathe. They also mentioned he was able to stand briefly as he was coming out of anesthesia. Green Bay’s Police Chief Andrew Smith said Pyro’s actions during the call likely prevented an officer-involved shooting.