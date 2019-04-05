WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-8-19

Today is shaping up to be the weather pick of this week, and if you are hoping to spend a bit of time outdoors in some nice, spring weather, it will be your best chance. Another quick moving low and cold front will be sweeping out of Canada during the day, heading into Northern Wisconsin. This will keep us in the warm part of this system until the front passes late in the day. Winds will be increasing, so it will be quite breezy, but temperatures will warm nicely with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We can expect highs in the mid 60’s. The front will then pass this afternoon, with a few isolated showers, mainly in Northern Wisconsin, while we remain mostly clear at night. Cooler air will then arrive, dropping temperatures into Tuesday. A large high will be situated to our north in Canada, bringing cooler and dry air. It will remain mostly sunny while still a bit breezy. Temperatures though will be much closer to average, with highs around 50. Weather conditions then deteriorate for the rest of this week as a large, powerful, and slow moving storm organizes in the Plains and tracks to our south. The high up to our north will stay put, slowing the movement of this system and also helping to drain colder air back down into the Upper Midwest. This will set the stage for the return of winter weather in the region. Details will come in the next few days as we get closer, but for now it appears we are likely to see some rain and also accumulating, heavy wet snow. Total precipitation amounts look to easily be in excess of an inch, and depending on the amount of available cold air, several inches of wet snow could occur.

In Rusk County news the first weekend of April, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday night shortly after 11 PM, advising that a Red Cummins pickup swerved into the callers vehicle. The caller was able to avoid the vehicle but it was headed South on County Highway G. Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police were dispatched to look for a Red Dodge pickup that was driving recklessly in the area. According to the report, a City Officer came upon a vehicle matching this description at this location on Adams Ave. East, that was flipped over on it’s roof. Dylan Rich, 21, was the only person on scene and he stated that he was the driver of this vehicle. Rich stated that he lost control of the vehicle and had crawled out of it prior to Officers arrival. The Ladysmith ambulance and Ladysmith Fire Department were requested to respond to the scene. Rich refused medical transport and did not need any further medical attention. A City Officer left from this location to speak with 2 occupants of the vehicle that had left the scene in foot. Multiple citations were issued to the occupants of the vehicle.

Rusk County dispatch at about 1:25 AM Saturday morning, received a 911 call from a male subject advising someone was trying to get into his house on South Main, Bruce. According to the report, the subject was outside yelling and banging on the door. The caller advised he did have a gun out and the subject was a male wearing a White shirt. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation, the subject was taking into custody for breaking into the residence.

At about 3:15 PM Saturday, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 in Tony. According to the report, the driver did a field sobriety test. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody and transported to MMC-Ladysmith. The defendant was cited for OWS and operate with restricted controlled substance 3rd offense.

Saturday morning a City Officer met with a male subject regarding his step daughter’s vehicle being egged. He also reported the garage, garage roof and driveway adjacent to the garage had also been egged previously. There was no damage to the vehicle that was egged. The case is under investigation.

A City Officer Friday night just after 10 PM, responded to an address on Worden Avenue East, to attempt to locate Gabriel Whalan, 21, who had an active warrant. The Officer located Whalen at the address and arrested him for the warrant. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) — A Hudson man has now died from his injuries after a crash in St. Croix County. The crash happened March 27 on State Highway 35 in St. Joseph Township around 11 p.m. Deputies say 35-year-old Brian Foster was passing another vehicle at a high rate of speed, went into the shoulder, and hit the guardrail. Foster’s car then went airborne and landed back on the guardrail and hit a tree. Deputies say Foster was not wearing a seatbelt and died at a hospital on Thursday from his injuries. Deputies say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.