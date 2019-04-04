Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-5-19

Drier weather will be returning today but with low level moisture slow to exit, any clearing may be delayed. The clouds look to remain at least through the morning, but as the flow becomes more southerly in the afternoon, we will have a chance to see at least a partly sunny sky develop. Afternoon temperatures will be dependent on that sunshine, so it could end up staying cooler if the clouds remain, but highs are currently forecast to be in the low to mid 50’s. Not much of a temperature drop at night as moisture begins to return from the southwest. A front will be developing in the Plains while slowly moving east. Conditions appear to be favorable for some showers to develop at night and possibly even a few weak thunderstorms, leading to rain chances into at least Saturday morning. Chances for rain will then diminish for the afternoon, while it remains cloudy. Southerly flow will make for a warmer day and we should see highs around 60. The remainder of the weekend will stay wet. A low pressure system is forecast to develop with the front and move east and over the state on Sunday. This will keep it cloudy and mild while more showers are likely, along with that chance of a thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts from this system don’t look excessive but may reach up to a half inch in places. Highs will again be around 60.

The Common Council of the City of Ladysmith has declared its intention to exercise its police power in accordance with Sec. 66.0703 Wis. Stats., to levy special assessments upon property along the following named streets for benefits conferred upon the property by the installation of replacement water main, replacement sanitary sewer, replacement or installation of sidewalks, and installation of curb and gutter in that location. ALL PROPERTY FRONTING WORDEN AVE BETWEEN EAST FOURTH STREET SOUTH & WEST FOURTH STREET SOUTH. ALL PROPERTY FRONTING FRITZ AVE BETWEEN WEST SECOND STREET SOUTH & WEST FIFTH STREET SOUTH. The report of the Director of Public Works showing the estimated cost of improvements and proposed assessments is on file in the City Clerk’s office and may be inspected there during any normal business day between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM. You are further notified that City Council members will hear all interested persons, or their agents, or attorneys, concerning matters contained in the preliminary resolution authorizing the assessments and the report of the Director of Public Works at 5:15 PM on April 8th, in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 120 Miner Ave. W. Ladysmith. A;; input will be considered at this hearing and thereafter the amount of the assessments will be finally determined.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A Rice Lake man charged with attempted child sex crimes after an undercover child sex sting has entered a plea. Douglass Wiseman, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts: attempted second-degree sexual assault of child and attempted soliciting a child for prostitution in Barron County Court on Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Wiseman communicated with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy, on a dating app and through text message last year. Wiseman agreed to meet up with who he was expecting to be the 15-year-old and a friend. When Wiseman arrived in the parking lot of an apartment complex, he was arrested by officers with the Rice Lake Police Department. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring in the United States rebounded in March as U.S. employers added a solid 196,000 jobs, up sharply from February’s scant gain and evidence that many businesses still want to hire despite signs that the economy is slowing. The unemployment rate remained at 3.8%, near the lowest level in almost 50 years, the Labor Department reported Friday. Wage growth slowed a bit in March, with average hourly pay increasing 3.2% from a year earlier. That was down from February’s year-over-year gain of 3.4%, which was the best in a decade. The employment figures reported Friday by the government suggest that February’s anemic job growth — revised to 33,000, from an initial 20,000 — was merely a temporary blip and that businesses are confident the economy remains on a firm footing. Even with the current expansion nearly 10 years old, the U.S. economy is demonstrating its resilience. At the same time, the economy is facing several challenges, from cautious consumers to slower growth in business investment to a U.S.-China trade war that is contributing to a weakening global economy.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) A woman was found dead at a Wisconsin Dells home on Thursday night, and a suspect is in custody, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department. The Wisconsin Dells Police Chief said in a statement that around 4:37 p.m. on Thursday, the Wisconsin Dells dispatch center received a call from the Montgomery County Dispatch in Pennsylvania. According to the press release that call prompted the department to conduct a welfare check within Wisconsin Dells city limits. When police arrived, they discovered a deceased 23-year-old woman inside. According to the press release, a person of interest was identified immediately. The suspect had returned to the residence, and was taken into custody without incident. The press release reports that this was a domestic incident, and there was never any danger to the public. Both the name of the victim, and name of the suspect are being withheld as police notify relatives. The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

MADISON, Wis (WMTV) – It is a busy season at Wisconsin’s Capitol as lawmakers begin the process of moving bills through the legislature. On Thursday, a public hearing addressed several bills that would potentially crack down on drunk driving. Legislators heard testimony from several families who have lost loved ones hit and killed by drunk drivers. Many of them called for stricter punishment for the offenders. The bi-partisan package of bills address how drunk driving is penalized. One of the proposed BILLS would criminalize a first-offense Operating While Intoxicated. Under current law, a first OWI-related offense is a civil violation. Another bill would impose a mandatory minimum of five years of incarceration for committing a homicide while drunk. Republican Rep. Jim Ott of Mequon authored the bills and said penalties in Wisconsin are not as tough as in other states.