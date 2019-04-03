Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-4-2019

For today, it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler as moisture begins advancing northward. A front and low pressure system will remain well to the south, while this moisture works into some drier air over the state as high pressure slowly retreats to the east. Much of the day will be dry, but some light rain is expected to first develop in southern counties, reaching the Chippewa Valley by late afternoon and evening. Highs will only be in the mid 40’s. The chance for occasional light rain continues at night, while a little wet snow will also be possible in northern areas, though no real accumulation is expected. Lows will be in the 30’s. Drier air begins to take over again on Friday as clouds mix with some sunshine. Winds will shift to the south, leading to some warming through the day. This will be dependent on how much sunshine we can get, but we should be able to rise back into the milder 50’s. The overall air mass will continue to warm into the weekend, but as this happens, more moisture will be moving into the region. A stretched out front to our west will slowly move east and we could already begin to see a few showers overnight and into Saturday morning, with possibly even a thunderstorm. The chance for an additional shower will remain through the day, but it looks drier for the afternoon. Highs will be around 60.

Wednesday morning at about 9:15, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a White Buick was driving eratically on Highway 27 North of Ladysmith. According to the report, the vehicle almost went into the ditch. While on the phone with dispatch, the vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a tree. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith and Sheldon ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, the male passenger was wanted from both Ashland and Taylor Counties. The subject was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith with unknown injuries. No other information was available.

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) – A Chicago-area boy missing for nearly a decade may have been found in the Tri-State. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Timmothy Pitzen is the only missing child from Aurora, Illinois. A bone-chilling note by Pitzen’s mother Amy Fry-Pitzen read, “you’ll never find him,” CNN reports. Fry-Pitzen was found dead in a Rockford, Illinois hotel room after committing suicide at the time her son was reported missing, CBS Chicago reports. The FBI’s Louisville office and the FBI’s Cincinnati office confirm they’re actively coordinating with Newport police, Cincinnati police, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Aurora, Illinois police. Pitzen was reported missing May 12, 2011 when he was 6 years old. He would be 14 years old today. Aurora Police Public Information Officer Bill Rowley said two police detectives are on their way to the Cincinnati area to assist with the investigation. The male child in question was found on the west side of Newport Wednesday. Newport police say a neighbor spotted him and noticed he didn’t belong in the neighborhood. A source tells us that happened around 7 a.m. near the area of 8th Street and Columbia Street. He told police he’d been held captive. According to an incident report from the Sharonville Police Department, the boy said he escaped from two kidnappers that have been holding him for seven years. They boy described the two kidnappers as two white males with body-builder type builds. One had black curly hair, a Mt. Dew shirt and jeans, and has a spider web tattoo on his neck. The other was short in stature and had a snake tattoo on his arms. Police said the vehicle they were driving is described as a newer model Ford SUV with WI plates. It’s white with yellow transfer paint and has a dent on the back bumper. According to the report, the boy escaped and kept running across a bridge into Kentucky and said they’d been staying at a Red Roof Inn but did not know where. Police said after checking Red Roof Inn’s and surrounding hotels, nothing was found. The boy was taken to a hospital in Newport to be checked out and police say he is being interviewed by detectives and other uniformed officers. Police say at this moment they aren’t sure he is who he says he is. They don’t believe he is a missing person from the Tri-State. No officials will confirm whether the boy is claiming to be Pitzen.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer isn’t conceding or saying whether she will seek a recount, despite being down by nearly 6,000 votes based on unofficial results. Neubauer said in a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday that “this race is still too close to call.” She says, “We need to make sure that every last vote is counted and that’s going to take a little time.” Her opponent, Brian Hagedorn, has declared victory in Tuesday’s election and said a recount would be pointless. Neubauer was backed by liberals while Hagedorn had conservative support. A Hagedorn win would keep the state Supreme Court under conservative control until at least 2023. Neubauer would have to pay for a recount because the margin of victory wasn’t close enough to have taxpayers foot the bill.