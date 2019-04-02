RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-3-19

A drier day with a narrow ridge of high pressure to our west. Though a light breeze is expected for the afternoon, winds will be much lighter overall while temperatures top out in the upper 40’s. Low 50’s are typical for early April. Clouds will begin to increase to our south by late afternoon as moisture begins lifting northward into the state. A low pressure system in the Plains will be sliding east, while an old cold front will be just to the north. The combination will lead to some light rain lifting towards the area on Thursday. Clouds will take over, while a few showers may arrive by late in the day. Breezes will also be increasing from the east, as high pressure departs through the Great Lakes. Highs will only be in the mid 40’s. Light precipitation is expected to lift north and through our area at night. As temperatures drop, there is a chance some of this may change from rain to wet snow. At this time any accumulations look to be minimal with lows near freezing. Improvements then come on Friday as the next high pressure system moves across. Plenty of sunshine will return, leading to some warming and we should see highs rise back into the 50’s.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn is declaring victory, even though his opponent says the race is almost certainly headed toward a recount. Hagedorn issued a statement early Wednesday morning saying his margin of victory in Tuesday’s election is “insurmountable.” With 99% of precincts reporting, Hagedorn had a 5,911-vote lead out of 1.2 million cast. That is about half a percentage point over Lisa Neubauer, within the 1 percentage point margin that allows for her to request a recount. However, she would have to pay for it. Earlier Tuesday night, Neubauer’s campaign manager Tyler Hendricks said “We are almost assuredly headed to a recount.” Hagedorn was backed by conservatives and a victory would increase their majority control of the court to 5-2. Neubauer had liberal backing, including support from former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. In Rusk County, Brian Hagedorn received 2012 votes and Lisa Neubauer received 1250 votes.

Here are some results in our area from the Spring election on Tuesday. In the City of Ladysmith for City Council, in district 3, Brian Groothousen received 59 votes and Rachel Rodriguez Cerra had 15 votes. Longtime Alderman Mike Hraban did not seek re-election in District 3. In District 7 alderman Jenifer Pearson did not seek re-election. Marty Reynolds got 51 votes, Bob Grotzinger got 32 votes and Sue Moore received 20 votes. For the Ladysmith School Board, Todd Novakofski got 703 votes and Al Manson 370 votes. Al Manson Passed away in February so this means the Ladysmith School District will go to the application process to replace Al Manson’s position for a one year appointment. Then the candidates will run for the remaining two years of that spot next April. There were four candidates for two seats on the Flambeau School Board. The two challengers, Doug Verdegan had 708 votes and Jennifer Pestel had 422 votes defeated the two incumbents, Patrick Anderson who had 371 votes and Joel Taylor who had 368 votes. In the Lake Holcombe School District, the referendum passed, 608 yes votes to 274 no votes. For the Lake Holcombe School Board, there were four candidates for two seats on the board. Jeff Anders received 450 votes, Debbi Readinger had 381 votes, Craig Jiskra got 280 votes and Kody Morfoot had 151 votes. In the Village of Bruce for Village President, Shane Trott got 122 votes and Karen Hanson got 44 votes. There were six candidates for three trustee positions for the Village of Bruce. Avery Newman received 110 votes, Incumbent Galen McGee Brainerd got 85 votes, Lawrence Cabak got 70 votes, Brenda Popple got 53 votes, Michelle Mason had 47 votes and William McDonald got 39 votes.

Tuesday night just before 9 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office were advised that a car hit the bridge on Highway 27 at Deertail Creek. The driver was alert and conscious and appeared fine but the airbags deployed. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance, and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the driver will be issued a citation.

At about 12:45 Tuesday afternoon, a traffic accident was reported on Miner Avenue West at the Miner Plaza Building. Ladysmith Police, Ladysmith ambulance, and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, the driver Betty J. Williams, 85, lost control of her vehicle and struck the Miner Plaza Building. No injuries were reported and no other information was available.

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A man previously found incompetent to stand trial is now competent to face charges in two counties. At a hearing on March 29, Preston Kraft was found capable of standing trial for murder and other charges. In January, Kraft faced charges for the death of Robert Petit in Rusk County and multiple charges in Chippewa County, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was found incompetent at the time. A preliminary hearing is set for May 14 in Rusk County.

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) A Mondovi man, found guilty of making bomb threats in Rusk County, will spend more time behind bars. A jury found Dustin Hewitt guilty of making the threats in February. Prosecutors say he made the threats through Facebook and email in 2016 to the Rusk County Law Enforcement Center prompting an evacuation of the courthouse and jail. Barron County Judge Maureen Boyle was called in to rule on the case because it involved Rusk County officials. She sentenced Hewitt to three years behind bars, plus two years of extended supervision. That sentence will be tacked on to the 4 ½ years Hewitt is serving for making threats to the Eau Claire Probation and Parole Office.