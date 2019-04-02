RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-2-19

The next cold front will be dropping down out of Canada with increasing west and southwest winds. Despite the breezy conditions, it will be a nicer day with sunshine likely, while some clouds will increase through the afternoon as the front approaches. This front should have just enough moisture with it to produce a line of broken showers, leading to increasing rain chances by later afternoon and into the evening, though any rain looks to be fairly brief. It will also be milder with highs around 50. Once the front exits, drier and slightly cooler weather will return for a few days. An area of high pressure will be arriving from the northwest with plenty of sunshine expected Wednesday. On Thursday the next weather system will be passing well to our south, but the northern edge of clouds are likely to impact at least our southern counties. Temperatures will remain close to average with highs in the upper 40’s.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Polls are open in Wisconsin for voters to choose a new state Supreme Court justice to serve a 10-year term. The winner in Tuesday’s election will replace 85-year-old Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who is retiring. Conservatives have been in the majority on the court since 2008, currently with a 4-3 split. If state appeals court Judge Brian Hagedorn wins the race, it would increase their majority. A win by fellow appeals Judge Lisa Neubauer would give liberals a chance to take control of the court in the 2020 election. Voter turnout in past Supreme Court races in non-presidential years has generally been around 20 percent. Several races are also on local ballots, including Ladysmith City Council, area school boards, the Lake Holcombe School Referendum and the Bruce Village President and Village Trustees. Also some village and township races in Rusk County. Voters need a photo ID to cast their ballots. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Monday afternoon just after 5 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female advising that her 17 year old son was punching holes in the walls because he was angry at her. Rusk County deputies responded to the call. After an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity serving Burnett, Polk, Rusk and Washburn Counties, has been awarded two AmeriCorps member positions and is looking for motivate, qualified candidates to serve locally during the 2019-2020 service year, which begins in August. Habitat AmeriCorps members serve in full-time, stipend positions, helping to meet the housing needs of communities and low-income families across the U.S. For over 22 years, Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity has served families in need of decent, affordable housing through building and repairing homes, communities and hope. Applicants accepted as Habitat AmeriCoprs members serving with Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity will expand their understanding of the need for affordable housing while making positive connections with peers, families and communities in the areas of community outreach and resource development. They will join more than 500 other Habitat AmeriCorps members who will be placed in more than 160 communities nationwide.

­WASHINGTON (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says his campaign has raised $18.2 million in the 41 days since he launched his Democratic presidential bid. Campaign manager Faiz Shakir said Tuesday it came from about 900,000 first quarter contributions. He says the average donation was $20 and Sanders’ campaign has $28 million cash. Sanders was expected to post the largest fundraising haul among the Democratic field. He previously announced he’d raised $10 million in his first week. Sanders fueled his unsuccessful 2016 campaign with grassroots giving. There was little surprise Sanders would have a strong quarter. The latest results cement Sanders as a financial front-runner in a growing primary field of more than a dozen candidates. South Bend, Idndiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) launched an exploratory committee two months ago and said Monday he’d raised more than $7 million in the quarter.